Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How’s your energy levels?

We can't focus on everything...so why not put aside what doesn't concern you?

By

Although it was only a day, it seems like I’ve been away far too long. The post that was meant for yesterday in sitting very comfortably in my draft box. We may have to wait for a better opportunity to publish it.

I felt bad yesterday because I have a goal of posting daily…for me and for you. So, when I realized that the draft wouldn’t be ready to post yesterday I began feeling a little anxious because I felt like I had let myself down. I also wondered what people would think of my inconsistency. That’s where things tend to take a turn for me. It’s ok for me to be self-critical of myself because that is well within my control and tends to lead me back to my stated path/purpose. But to worry about what some unseen person is thinking of me is counterproductive. Even if it was a person I know…I can’t allow that to hinder my practice and progress towards tapping into that higher self…or some would even say your “true self”.

The energy that is needed to move beyond the anxiety that is a product of us worrying about how we’re being perceived is taken away from the energy that moves us along, and keeps us on, our path/purpose. The questions we have to answer daily is “what are we going to concern ourselves with today?”…”how will our energy be used…for purpose or perceptions?” Let’s ask those questions every morning and throughout the day.

Khalif Ali, Activist, Writer, Social Worker, Organizer...maybe an aspiring artist (stay tuned)

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Lessons I&#039;ve learned from being ill
Community//

Lessons I’ve learned From Being Ill

by Samantha Brook
Community//

New Year’s Resolution: To Be a Glass-Half-Full Person in Life

by Kari Young
Community//

9 Things to Let Go of in 2019

by Mim Jenkinson

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.