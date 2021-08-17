Howard Davner on Strategies for Becoming a Better Entrepreneur | Freehold, NJ

Entrepreneurs are constantly striving for improvement and development—both for their businesses and for themselves. The truth is that one can always find room for improvement – the trick is finding the willingness to try.

There are many traits and talents that go into making a successful entrepreneur. As such, there’s always something new to learn. Thankfully, entrepreneurs are also uniquely qualified to tackle the problem with both hands.

Challenge Is Good

For entrepreneurs, facing a challenge is good. It means there’s something to learn from what they are doing. As such, entrepreneurs must find new ways to challenge themselves. This new challenge could be as simple as learning a new skill or something as intimidating as tackling a fear or finding the next big problem to move onto.

Always Listen

A good entrepreneur knows how to listen. The simple act of listening can provide a wealth of new information, as employees and customers offer feedback. It’s essential to understand when feedback requires action – or merely an attentive ear. As with any skill, this one will improve with time. But only if the entrepreneur continues to work towards it.

Keep Learning

There are hundreds of different roles that may be required of an entrepreneur at a moment’s notice. As such, entrepreneurs need to hold onto a willingness to learn. More than that, it is beneficial for them to constantly seek out new educational opportunities, as this experience will give them an advantage in the long term. There’s also the added benefit of training one’s mind to pick up lessons faster.

Understanding Failure

It’s unfortunate, but failure happens. Entrepreneurs must accept that failure is a part of the business. Most entrepreneurs experience defeat at least once in their life, though statistically, it is more than that.

As such, it is better to prepare for this reality ahead of time. Remember, just because one project failed does not mean that one should give up. If anything, the opposite is true. If every entrepreneur gave up in the face of failure, there would be no entrepreneurs left.

It’s beneficial to take some time and try to analyze what went wrong. It helps to learn from failure. From there, an entrepreneur can get up and try again.

Article originally published on HowardDavner.net