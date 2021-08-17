Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Howard Davner on Strategies for Becoming a Better Entrepreneur | Freehold, NJ

Entrepreneurs are constantly striving for improvement and development—both for their businesses and for themselves. The truth is that one can always find room for improvement – the trick is finding the willingness to try. There are many traits and talents that go into making a successful entrepreneur. As such, there’s always something new to learn. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Entrepreneurs are constantly striving for improvement and development—both for their businesses and for themselves. The truth is that one can always find room for improvement – the trick is finding the willingness to try.

There are many traits and talents that go into making a successful entrepreneur. As such, there’s always something new to learn. Thankfully, entrepreneurs are also uniquely qualified to tackle the problem with both hands.

Challenge Is Good

For entrepreneurs, facing a challenge is good. It means there’s something to learn from what they are doing. As such, entrepreneurs must find new ways to challenge themselves. This new challenge could be as simple as learning a new skill or something as intimidating as tackling a fear or finding the next big problem to move onto.

Always Listen

A good entrepreneur knows how to listen. The simple act of listening can provide a wealth of new information, as employees and customers offer feedback. It’s essential to understand when feedback requires action – or merely an attentive ear. As with any skill, this one will improve with time. But only if the entrepreneur continues to work towards it.

Keep Learning

There are hundreds of different roles that may be required of an entrepreneur at a moment’s notice. As such, entrepreneurs need to hold onto a willingness to learn. More than that, it is beneficial for them to constantly seek out new educational opportunities, as this experience will give them an advantage in the long term. There’s also the added benefit of training one’s mind to pick up lessons faster.

Understanding Failure

It’s unfortunate, but failure happens. Entrepreneurs must accept that failure is a part of the business. Most entrepreneurs experience defeat at least once in their life, though statistically, it is more than that.

As such, it is better to prepare for this reality ahead of time. Remember, just because one project failed does not mean that one should give up. If anything, the opposite is true. If every entrepreneur gave up in the face of failure, there would be no entrepreneurs left.

It’s beneficial to take some time and try to analyze what went wrong. It helps to learn from failure. From there, an entrepreneur can get up and try again.

Article originally published on HowardDavner.net

    Howard Davner, CEO at Beverage Holdings LLC

    Howard Davner is an experienced entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in the finance industry. The desire to create his own business started young. Throughout his college years, Howard even ran a valet business to make some extra cash. His love of business and finance was now undeniable – he decided he would be active in the industries throughout adulthood. 

    As an adult, the majority of his experience was spent on Wall Street. Though he has since left his career on Wall Street to pursue other business ventures and has relocated to West Orange, New Jersey, Howard’s lengthy time spent on Wall Street will always play an influential role in his career. Nowadays, Howard can be found working as CEO of Beverage USA Holdings, Inc. Wanting to branch out into the beverage industry for some time now, Howard is now working towards evolving the company into a leading national brand in the functional beverage space. This role allows him to oversee the company’s branding and develop a team of passionate individuals.

    Learn more about Howard Davner at his website.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    What Does it Mean to be an Entrepreneur

    by Emily Morgan
    Entrepreneur M. Patrick Carroll On The Importance of Confidence
    Community//

    Confidence Is Key When Building A Brand

    by Michael Patrick Carroll
    Tobi oluwatoyin&#039;s advice for struggling entrepreneurs
    Community//

    Tobi Oluwatoyin’s Advice For Struggling Entrepreneurs

    by Tobi Oluwatoyin
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.