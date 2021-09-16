Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Howard Davner on How to Avoid Entreprenreurial Burnout | Freehold, NJ

Entrepreneurs have some of the busiest schedules around. They’re constantly working long weeks, trying to play a hundred different roles within their business to keep it running smoothly. However, this drive to handle so much at once does come at a cost. 

Even the most successful entrepreneurs face the risk of burnout – especially when they’re pushing themselves too hard. Burnout is a form of exhaustion that occurs when a person puts their mind, body, or emotions through the wringer for an extended period.

Burnout makes it harder for people to do their best, as their motivation and energy have utterly waned. As one might imagine, burnout can be extremely damaging, especially for entrepreneurs. Here are some tips on how to avoid entrepreneurial burnout.

Knowing Your Limits

One of the best ways to avoid burnout is by knowing your limits. For example, does working anything more than five days a week take a toll on you? Then you need to listen to your body and give yourself (at least) two days a week to rest.

Knowing your limits can also help prevent a person from taking on too much at once. If you know you can’t comfortably juggle more than one project at a time, then don’t take on an additional project.

Delegation Is Key

Contrary to popular belief – an entrepreneur doesn’t have to handle everything within their company. It’s okay to delegate. Delegation not only eases the role of an entrepreneur but it helps the whole business run more efficiently.

The act of delegation also has the benefit of increasing the confidence of fellow employees. They’re more likely to feel invested in a company when they know that the company trusts them in return.

Prioritize Self Care

There are hundreds of reasons to prioritize self-care, including that it can help prevent burnout. This means taking the time to breathe, eating well, exercising, and getting a good night’s rest.

It can also mean treating yourself to a spa day, going out and doing something fun, or buying that pretty piece of tech you were eyeing the other day. The important thing is that you’re putting your physical, mental, and emotional well-being first.

Article originally published HowardDaver.net

    Howard Davner, CEO at Beverage Holdings LLC

    Howard Davner is an experienced entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in the finance industry. The desire to create his own business started young. Throughout his college years, Howard even ran a valet business to make some extra cash. His love of business and finance was now undeniable – he decided he would be active in the industries throughout adulthood. 

    As an adult, the majority of his experience was spent on Wall Street. Though he has since left his career on Wall Street to pursue other business ventures and has relocated to West Orange, New Jersey, Howard’s lengthy time spent on Wall Street will always play an influential role in his career. Nowadays, Howard can be found working as CEO of Beverage USA Holdings, Inc. Wanting to branch out into the beverage industry for some time now, Howard is now working towards evolving the company into a leading national brand in the functional beverage space. This role allows him to oversee the company’s branding and develop a team of passionate individuals.

    Learn more about Howard Davner at his website.

