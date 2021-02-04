How Your Mindset Determines Your Reality – with Emmitt Combs

One day, we wake up, get out of bed, and realize we hate the life we are living and what we do as a professional. We went to school, we got the degree, and we did what we thought we were supposed to do. Our teachers and parents encouraged us to pursue a life that was safe and stable, so we would never default on a loan or struggle to make a payment.

Of course, it only makes sense for those in our life to care about our stability and safety. But too many times, we allow outside forces to make decisions for us, curating a life we don’t actually want to live. We are the drivers of our lives, and we need to be the ones in the driver’s seat, making the turns and the stops. When we cede that right, we cede the ability to be happy and content in the life we are living.

One year leads to another, and we feel like we are stuck. We feel like there is no way to escape and start over – it’s “too late.” The older we get, the fewer changes we feel like we can make. Our society convinces us that those risks are for younger generations. The reality is: that’s just not true, and it’s time to realize that the only thing stuck in the monotony of your day is your mindset.

Manifesting Your Reality

The lives we live are manifestations of our thoughts, dreams, and goals. We have made a series of choices that have created what we live every day. These choices were analyzed and configured in our brains before they became reality. If you slowly developed a negative way of thinking, then you see the world around you negatively. You say no to opportunities and you start to tell yourself you’re not worthy of any of the positive changes happening in other people’s lives.

Our society and education system woefully lacks in mindset education. We don’t realize that the highest earners in the world are simply masters of their mindset. They tell themselves, ‘yes I can,’ every day they wake up – even if they don’t believe it. They have trained their brains to believe in everything they think up and innovate, even if there’s no credible backing behind it. Their confidence and unwavering focus propels them far beyond anyone else who could be considered competition.

The Embodiment of Mindset Over Matter

No one understands this better than Emmitt Combs, broker and CEO of Combs Premier Realty Group and the Playbook 6. Realizing in 2014 that he was living a life he never wanted for himself, he left his tax office and launched a real estate career. He didn’t have a fancy real estate background or special advantages. He just had the desire to make a new life – one he wanted for himself – a reality. Before he knew it, he was sharing his discoveries and education with other prospective realtors through workshops and classrooms.

Today, he is launching his 6-figure blueprint for succeeding in real estate: the Playbook 6. He wants as many people to know that the business of real estate is just as much mindset as it is skill. As a perfect embodiment of what’s possible with laser-sharp focus and unwavering passion, Emmitt’s story proves that you’re never stuck in the life you’re living. Commit yourself to placing your mind where you want it to be.

For those looking to learn more about Emmitt’s lifestyle and approach, he can be found on Instagram at: @6year6figures.

For more information, visit: http://www.combspremier.com/.