How World Pizza Champion Valentino Libro Copes With Stressful Days

Valentino Libro is literally a star when it comes to cooking and in particular pizza. But being a World Champion brings not only prestige and success but also quite some stress and heavy responsibilities.

We would all love to reach the pinnacle of success in life and business, possibly without having to pay any duty that comes with it. The reality is that at the top there are extreme pressure, infinite responsibilities, daily obligations and duties that often end up causing unbearable physical and mental stress.

Are we willing to pay this price? Perhaps no business in the world is more stressful than hospitality and restaurants in particular. If you have ever had the opportunity to visit a kitchen of a Michelin star restaurant, you will be perfectly aware of this. The team of chefs and sous chefs who live in a kitchen of a high-rank restaurant has to sustain an unparalleled pace of work. All its members must respect and satisfy each and every request to the detail, without ever making a mistake, at very high pace and all this with the pressure of the final customer's judgment. We had a chance to ask Pizza World Champion Valentino Libro, a real star in the food industry, how he copes with such enormous stress and pressure. Valentino is not only a Pizza Champion but also a restaurant owner himself. Once asked, Valentino literally replied:

"Over the years, the stress has changed. Before, on the lowest end of the ladder, I had a terrible stress that comes from the fear of judgment. Now that I reached the top, I feel the pressure that comes with responsibilities. The responsibility I have towards my team and employee. But the technique I use is still the same. I plan out every single detail, I give my 100% and I try to forecast in my head what can go right and what can go wrong and I work on solutions before that issues even happened. This mindset safe-net reduces my stress a lot. In addition, I like to meditate before and after every meal and work shift." If he can cope with stress in a fast-paced kitchen of a World Champion restaurant, serving hundreds of meals in a 2-hour span to pretentious guests, we can too. You can learn more of Valentino on his instagram @valentinolibrogram