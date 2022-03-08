Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

How Women Business Leaders Are Doing Their Part to Move the Needle for Other Ambitious Women

On International Women’s Day, remember these strides women business leaders are making for women in business

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

A lot can happen in 45 years. Since its broad recognition in 1977, International Women’s Day has served as an opportunity to celebrate, educate, and advocate. And this year’s theme of #BreakTheBias strives to bring greater awareness to strides yet to be made toward women’s equality and the advantages that can come from a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive world.

Undoubtedly, everyone’s voice is necessary to attain the goal of societies free from gender discrimination. Yet some of the most compelling messages come from women themselves, especially female entrepreneurs. After all, they’re in a prime position to help up-and-coming younger women reach their goals in business and beyond.

Are you a woman business leader aiming to boost other ambitious women’s work lives? Take some cues from the ways that some businesswomen are making a difference for other women and touching lives around the globe.

1. They’re supporting mothers with leadership ambitions.

Women who want to add “mother” to their résumés can find themselves in a precarious dilemma. According to data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau, women’s involvement in the workforce declines with the birth or adoption of each subsequent child. This can leave them feeling like they must make the difficult choice between parenting and moving up the ladder or trying their hands at new roles.

The good news is that this problem may be starting to fade. Take Diana Kander’s experience. Kander may be a New York Times best-selling author and innovation coach, but she wasn’t without concerns about her career trajectory when expecting her second child around age 40. Thanks to a chance encounter with a woman executive, her anxiety about whether she could balance those goals vanished.

“I happened to have a meeting with a senior executive at a client’s office,” Kander recalls. “She just radiated competence. She shared her story of being able to manage a successful career and have children past 40, and I left our meeting with the confidence that it was definitely achievable. It was so powerful for me to see an example of someone who had walked the path before me and flourished through it.”

2. They’re flexing their economic muscles.

Women have been inching ever closer to a position of global economic power, according to a Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report: Already, 40% of the world’s wealth is held by women. In the United States, the figure may be as high as 45% by some estimates.

This turning tide is a boon to young women with aspirations of growing their own wealth. Seeing that other women have made the leap to amassing fortunes can be an enormous motivator. Of course, getting funding to launch businesses is still tough. But it’s getting better.

Five years ago, about 2% of investment funding went to women-founded companies, according to Fortune reporting. Since then, the amount has crept upward. Why? As The New York Times explains, female angel investors and venture capitalists are actively targeting women-led businesses. As a result, a wave of momentum is coming over the investment world and heading straight into the business coffers of female entrepreneurs.

Deepali Nangia, venture partner at Speedinvest, believes that the watershed moment for equitable venture capital is inevitable. Notes Nangia in a Forbes interview, “female founders will see more capital once we see more exits and returns and we have success stories and role models to talk about and share.” However, she’s quick to add that everyone can foster more support for women-run enterprises — including men, “given they are 90% of the VC world and 50% of the population! And when that happens, diversity and inclusion will no longer be a category we spend time and effort on but will be commonplace.”

3. They’re being thoughtful about hiring for true diversity.

Women in positions of power are actively boosting their workforces by recruiting from diverse populations, including those with a strong female representation. As mentioned in a Harvard Business Review piece, this type of practice makes financial sense. Increasing the number of female partnerships in venture capital firms by 10% correlated to a 10% more profitable exit.

Another study on the subject from McKinsey & Co. shows that gender-diverse teams outperformed non-diverse counterparts by 20%. Consequently, women who are hiring managers or recruiters have the chance to not just bring more women into the fold, but also to promote the success of their employer organizations.

There’s little doubt that women are eager to snag lucrative promotions. A joint CNBC-SurveyMonkey survey shows that almost 9 in 10 women consider themselves at least somewhat ambitious in their careers. They’re just waiting to be asked to bring their skill sets — and many are finding welcome, open arms from other women.

This March 8, take a little time to reflect on how you can not only recognize International Women’s Day, but also do your part to #BreakTheBias. Then, go out and move the needle. Every little bit counts when you’re trying to erase generations of discrimination.

Brittany Hodak, Keynote Speaker and Chief Experience Officer at Experience.com

Brittany Hodak is a keynote speaker and author, and the Chief Experience Officer of Experience.com. Entrepreneur calls her the “expert at creating loyal fans for your brand.” She has delivered keynotes across the world to organizations including American Express and the United Nations. She has published more than 350 articles for outlets including Forbes, Adweek, and Success magazine, and has appeared on NBC, CBS, CNN, and the CBC, among many others. Entrepreneur magazine calls her “the expert at creating loyal fans for your brand.” Brittany’s belief that “experience is everything” and her obsession with customer centricity led her to join Experience.com, the world’s most complete Experience Management Platform, as CXO in 2021. Prior to Experience.com, Brittany founded, scaled, and successfully exited The Superfan Company, a fan engagement company whose roster included Walmart, Disney, Amazon, Katy Perry, Johnson & Johnson, Dolly Parton and many more under her leadership. Her first book, Creating Superfans, will be published in 2022.

You might also like...

Community//

International Women’s Day Has Never Been More Relevant Than It Is Now

by Alexander Yastrebenetsky
2019 Connected Women Leaders Forum
Community//

Why I Believe Connecting Women Leaders Globally Is the Key to Positive Change

by Pat Mitchell
International Women's Day//

Let’s Push the Boundaries on Gender Equality

by Jay Rosenzweig, Karlyn Percil
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.