How Will You Get over Your Emotional Trauma amid COVID-19? As Illustrated by Michael E Weintraub Esq

Covid-19 has resulted in an unprecedented change in human life. Every aspect of human life gets severely impacted. From your arena to your professional facet, everything has come within the shackles of the new pandemic. Human beings all across the globe are trying their level best to cope up with the new normal. The restriction on physical movement, social distance maintenance, and safety precautions have become an inseparable part of human life. Safety is essential, undoubtedly. However, the long period of homestay has resulted in a heightened level of anxiety and depression. Emotional trauma has resulted as a consequence of Covid-19. If you feel anxious about the restriction on physical movement and your homestay, and you cannot find a name for your troubles. It is a state of emotional stress. Hence, you must have a comprehensive understanding of this condition.

Your exposure to the trauma is widespread; however, the reaction defers.

Most individuals do not have an understanding of what trauma means. You tend to think of the examples, and you perceive it as trauma. Your exposure to trauma is every day. Around 90% of individuals have experienced one potentially traumatic event in their life. However, most of them do not develop posttraumatic stress disorder or PTSD. According to Michael E Weintraub Esq, it is because of the difference in reaction. The way you deal with the event has a lot to do with your mental cognition.

The three Es of coronavirus episode

The 3 E’s of Covid-19 trauma will help you in understanding the spectrum of responses. The substance abuse and mental health services administration model is also known as the three Es of drama. These include events, experiences, and effects.

Event: The event is what constitutes the traumatic experience. Every individual is different, and thereby their traumatic event also varies. Some examples from the Covid-19 pandemic will include isolation of sheltering in place, fear of infection, the fear of being diagnosed with Covid-19, and job loss. Moreover, the death of loved ones and extreme or prolonged exposure to the trauma are common among individuals.

Experience: The way you experience the event has a lot to do with your mental functioning. Your biological and genetic factors determine your interpretation of the event. The way you react to the event affects your experience. Hence, it differs from individual to individual.

Effects: The aftermath of the trauma is what constitutes the effects. The effect of the event differs depending on the experience and the event. Some individuals experience healthy stress, while others have to undergo negative anxiety. According to Michael E Weintraub Esq, when you experience indications of traumatic stress and have to endure posttraumatic growth, your wellbeing is severely affected.

The process of healing from COVID-19 trauma includes therapies and sessions. There are antidepressant pills, which the psychologist may prescribe you. Keep in mind that acute stress requires immediate attention. Moreover, there are counselors available on the digital platform to provide the necessary assistance.