How We Find Inspiration and Creativity In Designing Homes

Necessity breeds invention, even in interior design.

By
DISC Interiors
DISC Interiors

It’s  always  a  thrill  when  clients  task  us  with  the  challenge  of  designing  a  “dream  house”  that  we  build  together  from  the  ground up, selecting every finish and material. We had the pleasure of working on this contemporary home with clean, modern lines,  and  the  focus  was  building  the  residential  equivalent  of  an old soul, creating a meaningful balance between new materials, history, and character. 

Located  in  the  heart  of  Los  Angeles  in  the  Miracle  Mile district, which was designed in the 1930s to be the city’s premiere  retail  destination,  the  area  is  dotted  with  Art  Deco  landmarks and local cultural institutions. Close to LACMA, the La Brea Tar Pits, and the Original Farmers Market, the district features  streets  filled  with  modest  bungalows  from  that  era and  newer,  more  modern  homes  on  compact,  tidy  lots.  This  three-bedroom  house  maximizes  every  square  foot,  thanks  to  plenty  of  custom  cabinetry  and  millwork  in  white  oak.  Other  details include tongue and groove walls and interesting stone finishes—travertine, limestone, and marble —in the bathrooms and kitchen. 

We adore designing kitchens. It’s an exciting challenge to build a space that truly reflects how people live and function in  their  home.  Open  marble  shelving  and  bronze  cast  hardware, made-to-order in Idaho by Sun Valley Bronze, are as distinct as they are functional. In the living room, the mismatched sculptural chairs in front of the fireplace look like they are having a conversation, or are distant members of the same family. Color makes a cameo appearance in the form of ochre mohair upholstery, woven black and tan Indian bed linens, and abstract paintings in shades of brick and burgundy. 

Necessity breeds invention, even in interior design. When faced with the inconvenience of a too-close neighboring house, we designed a stained-glass window, inspired by glasswork we spotted on a trip to Milan and the angular grace of Frank Lloyd Wright or Mondrian, to hide it. The pattern on the window panel provides privacy without heavy-looking drapery and doesn’t obscure the light. Its presence also carves an intriguing nook out of a hallway that may have otherwise been ignored.


Excerpted from Disc Interiors: Portraits of a Home, by David Dick and Krista Schrock, published 2021. Rizzoli International Publications, Inc.

    Krista Schrock and David John Dick

    Krista Schrock and David John Dick are the founders of DISC Interiors and now work on both coasts, with their studio located in Los Angeles.

