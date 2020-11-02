Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How we can be a little more awesome; and why it’s so good for us

New research into the emotion of awe shows this state of being may hold the key to accessing a greater sense of connection, compassion, optimism and much more; and how we can create this feeling.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It’s not a bold statement to say it would be great to have a sense of connection, more kindness and generosity, more optimism, sharper thinking, and increased positive mood.  In fact it feels that these are the precise elements needed for us to emerge from the hot mess that has been 2020.

Recent research shows the emotion of awe can provide all this and more. 

So what is awe?

It’s a complex emotion that can be evoked by both positive and negative experiences.  Though it has long been studied by philosophers, psychologists only started to examine awe relatively recently.  In fact, it was only 17 years ago that awe was characterised in a way that could lead to further scientific studies, so this is a very new field. Exciting!!

According to that key 2003 paper by Keltner and Haidt, awe requires ‘perceived vastness’ and ‘need for accommodation’.  In other words, the thing that elicits awe is big, either literally big like the Grand Canyon or socially big in our minds, like a big celebrity or expert that is greatly admired. 

The second element, the ‘need for accommodation’ means that the event or stimuli basically makes our brain say “does not compute” (I hope you did little robot arms as you read that) and our brain needs to reprogram itself to try to make sense of this awesome information coming in.

The effects of awe can be so significant it is described as a self-transcendent state of being. Mindfulness and flow are other self-transcendent experiences, so it’s in good company. 

Multiple studies have found that awe leaves people less focussed on their own concerns, with feelings of connectedness and being in the presence of something greater than oneself. It enhances critical thinking and scepticism as the brain processes what is actually viewed rather than what is expected to be seen.  And research has also shown that experiencing awe makes people more kind and generous, experience greater compassion and optimism, as well as decreasing materialism.  

More research is required on this amazing healing emotion but now we know the recipe to make awe, why should we leave it as a random thing we encounter only on a rare holiday or a fleeting moment that catches us by surprise?  We can consciously create moments of awe in our lives to help us heal and grow as individuals and as communities.

Don’t worry, we don’t need to visit national parks in the US to get a hit of awe.  It’s actually more accessible than you may think.  Below are a few suggestions that you can try out around your local area (and even your home) to evoke a sense of awe:

  • Watch a storm roll in from on top
  • Take in the views after hiking to a high look-out point
  • Get comfy in the backyard stargazing and pondering the moon
  • Read poetry (Mary Oliver’s work is a wonderful place to start)
  • Take in the trees at a near by forest or botanical garden (try lying underneath tall trees and watch them slowly move to the breeze)
  • Watch an awe-inspiring show on TV, such as Free Solo or David Attenborough’s Life on our Planet.  And one slightly daggy suggestion from me – the disaster movie Twister, leaves me a little awestruck.

So the good news is we can go out and deliberately put awe-inspiring moments into our day, week or month.  And as we enter the home stretch of 2020, a year that has already kicked our butts and that promises more challenges ahead, perhaps knowing that awe is in our tool kit can help us not only make it to the finish line but to heal and grow into 2021.

    Jen Gwynn-Jones, Life Coach at Owner; Jen Gwynn-Jones Coaching

    Jen is a Life Coach, speaker and blogger based on the east coast of Australia, working with local and international clients as well as collaborating globally with like-minded coaches.

    Jen helps people feeling stuck or confused in their professional or work routine. She works with clients to help them find their true path and tap into the magic of life.  With the alchemy of her coaching, Jen helps clients turn their struggles into new perspectives and take practical steps to a more fulfilling life.  Jen combines the power of the mind with the wisdom of the body.

    Jen came to Life Coaching through studies with the Martha Beck Institute and also training in Acceptance Commitment Training (ACT).  Jen’s focus on helping professionals find their magic is informed by her experience from a 17 year career in the Australian civil service and extensive studies including Bachelor degrees in Microbiology and Anthropology and a Masters in International Affairs from the Australian National University.

    https://www.jengwynnjones.com/

    https://www.facebook.com/JenGwynnJonesCoaching/

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Corporate//

    Why Experiencing Wonder Can Do Wonders For Your Well-Being and Productivity

    by Thrive Global Staff
    Photo by Aron Visuals on Unsplash
    Community//

    Full Moon Rising: It’s Time for The Great Awe-Wakening

    by Gwendolyn Bluemich
    GoodStudio / Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    How to Access Awe in Your Everyday Life

    by Alexandra Hayes (Sponsored By Bose)

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.