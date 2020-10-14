How values help us awaken our peak state

We face various challenges that test the limits of our ability and acuity throughout our lives. And even though we overcome most of these roadblocks on a daily basis, there are certain days where we feel overwhelmed and constrained by a lack of motivation and drive.

Why is that on some days we bulldoze through these obstinate challenges and on some days, we feel inundated by their presence?

Various research suggests that the difference can be less about the type of challenges we face, and more about our internal states. The deciding factor is our mind. Our state of mind influences the way we operate, affecting the outcomes we achieve. It is the main factor in enabling a ‘peak state’.

When we achieve a peak state, we feel focused and full of potential. This state helps us overcome obstacles, achieve targets and reshape daily experiences. There’s a positive energy behind our actions and that energy is driven in part by our values.

Values give our existence meaning, shaping everything from what we eat and who we keep as friends to how we spend our time and how well we sleep. Our core values determine how we live life, and our mental state depends on whether we stand by our values.

When we do not live in tune with our values, we feel disengaged and indulge in activities that result in a poor state of mind. On the other hand, when we go through life while being focused and dedicated to our core values, we influence a superior state of mind.

When I was younger, I took my health for granted. I used to go out five to six nights a week, party till the wee hours of the morning and I was not particular about the food I ate. It never occurred to me how these actions affected my health and mental state. However, today, if I am to get through the day and do all the things I plan to do—to meet my vision and mission—I need to be in a peak state and I know that maintaining good health is essential for me to attain that state.

Currently, enabling a peak state is a part of my core value list. When we choose our core values, we get to define what they mean to us. So, for me, my peak state requires sleep, meditation, nourishing food, avoiding negative media like the news, and working out. Out of these, sleep is the most important contributor in enabling my peak state.

Nowadays, sleeping at different times affects the quality of sleep that I get. So, from going to sleep in the early hours of the morning, I now sleep by midnight. And honestly, it is not that I have to force myself to be at home by the specified time and go to sleep, I find that I am automatically drawn to sleeping by that time. It has become my default setting.

The requisites of my peak state or even the definitions of the values that I have chosen are specific to me. Similarly, your values and requisites should be specific to you. As Joseph Wood Krutch, an American writer, very aptly said: “Every time a value is born, existence takes on a new meaning; every time one dies, some part of that meaning passes away.”

The direction of our lives, and even the meaning of it, are influenced by our values. So, if we choose values that align with our goals, we will find a superior mental space to ensure that we awaken our potential and do our best. Your values do not have to mean to you what another’s mean to them. In fact, our core values attract us to the path we need to take in life, helping us find direction and an eventual destination.

A simple trick I use when making decisions is asking myself, “Will this contribute to my peak state?”

Before making any decision, we are faced with a choice point—a moment in time where we are given a chance to choose between value-consistent and value-inconsistent behaviour. Our decisions either help us stay true to our values and help us live happy lives, or we stray from our values and feel a sense of despondency.

Ideally, to make the right decision in a choice point or even to ensure that we attain our peak state, we need to define and describe our core value list. If we note down what values apply to us or what we find significant to our lives, we will come up with a list of at least five to ten values.

Furthermore, whatever values we choose, we need to describe what they mean specifically to us. I have love in my list of values, but I have made it even more tangible—to know what I mean by love. My description includes:

Anytime that I am loving or notice love in others.

Anytime I connect with family, friends, colleagues or my partner in a loving way.

Anytime I cook a meal for my son or partner.

Every time I am loving to myself, in tangible ways like gifting myself a massage, or in intangible ways like not being so hard on myself.

The more I meet the definitions of my values and live in alignment with them, the more grounded, whole, joyful and fulfilled I feel. Every day, I make sure that I meet my value of ‘love’ in one or multiple ways. I find it easy to meet my values when there is not just a single definition of what I need to do.

We can define values in tangible ways and intangible ways so that it helps us live in alignment with them. In a manner of speaking, our values set the precedence for our thoughts, decisions and actions. Therefore, it is vital to have a clear outline or description of our values.

Our values help us in times of conflict and confusion, providing us with the inspiration and motivation to move forward. The crucial element, however, is that once we define our values, we need to be steadfast in living by them. The only way for us to have long-term happiness is to consistently act in accordance with our values, and when we do, we live with a sense of certainty, of inner peace and a total congruence of mind, body and soul.

Moving forward in alignment with our values is what will help us find a superior state of mind and create the energy that drives our peak state.