Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Triathlon Helped Me Improve as an Entrepreneur

In the past three years, I have completed five triathlons, and I have realised how this has been a great source of inspiration and balance for my entrepreneurial journey that I have started at the same time. 1. It has helped me push my mental boundaries Especially when I believed I have reached my physical ones, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Swimming

In the past three years, I have completed five triathlons, and I have realised how this has been a great source of inspiration and balance for my entrepreneurial journey that I have started at the same time.

1. It has helped me push my mental boundaries

Especially when I believed I have reached my physical ones, then I used my mental resilience to support the physical effort. And I tried to transpose this mind mechanisms in my daily work, to ensure when my physical energy is low, I switch my mental energy on to refocus on my professional goals.

2. It has taught me to persist a bit more

To persist and focus. Persistence in training, persistence in learning. It is about training diligently, managing progress, learning to improve, training again and keeping an agile mind-set to thrive during the race and at work. And it pays!

3. To be mindful of the moment

Well you don’t have the choice, it is only about the moment, being in a state of active, open, intentional attention on the present.

…and you can’t escape it. You have to be fully focussed and ensure your body and mind are connected. Being in the moment is fundamental to achieve any goals, and I am trying to transpose that in my professional environment….

4. Positive energy is a great source of inspiration

For yourself, primarily. The positive energy that comes from the achievement from the hormones is a great source of inspiration that you can and should further leverage for yourself and redirect to other areas of your life, be it your work, your family or your social activities. Positive energy is a great tool to engage and inspire your family or colleagues to face new challenges and projects.

Triathlon has taught me how to build my mental game and boost my muscles of confidence to ride the bumpy road of entrepreneurship with focus and resilience.

    Geraldine GAUTHIER

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How Long-Distance Triathlete Hans Christian Tungesvik Optimizes His Mind & Body For Peak Performance

    by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated
    Community//

    How Becoming a Triathlete Helped Me Physically and Mentally

    by Ryan Raskin
    Community//

    Secrets of an 82-year old triathlete

    by Dr. Larry Senn

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.