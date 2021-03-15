Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to win your colleagues with Levity

Work-life can be stressful but there are ways in which you create your community at work through humor

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Embrace levity
It takes a village to raise a kid. But, how about your profession, your career, your side hustle, your dream project?

We believe in our fierce independence and often resort to I can do it all attitude. The year 2020 has made us humble, helped us realize we got to band together emotionally albeit with physical social distancing in place.

When I was growing up in the early 2000s, vision 2020 was a fascination. How would the world look like I wondered? We have read about world wars, the deadly disease spreads in history books but as a grown-up adult this pandemic was an eye-opener as it helped me wonder about how serious we all have been in our life. When I look back at the year that was 2020 one thing pops up and that is the lack of levity in our lives to live through challenging situations.

As career-oriented professionals, we want to get our work done on time but one thing that makes us all human is levity. What is Levity?

Levity is described as “humor or frivolity, especially the treatment of a serious matter with humor”

  • Is there a way to handle work stress?
  • Is there a way to break the tension on the zoom work call?
  • Is there a way to ask your colleague for help?
  • Is there a way to have a fun-filled background instead of your standard zoom background? Yes, for that smiley background!

As adults, we believe we are out of the fun age and have to be serious to be considered as leaders, team players, C-suite executives. But, a little bit of a fun joke about you, self-deprecating humor, a fun smiley share during your team pulse check goes a long way in building team camaraderie. At the end of the day, we all need appreciation, validation, and the fact that we are humans.

So, the one piece of career advice I would go back and tell myself is to add a bit of levity to your work life. And, that goes a long way to build your team spirit. Turn up that smiley background and make your team do the same and see how that goes!

    PRIYANKA KOMALA, Chief Story Telling Officer at Curryup Leadership

    At age five Priyanka gave an impromptu speech about an airplane which catapulted her into becoming the distinguished speaker and writer she is today. Although she had followed the cultural expectation of getting a Master's to become an engineer and technologist, Priyanka knew she wanted to make a bigger impact. She wanted a seat at the table to help others, so she got her MBA. At the US National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, she serves as a Technology leader in digital transformation projects. Priyanka hosts Curryup Leadership video Podcast to spotlight purpose-driven Asian leaders making an impact and has sparked 100+ conversations.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

