How to Use Video for Nonprofits

You have a cause and you are passionate about getting the word out. But your efforts have not returned the results you had hoped and the social media/blogging can only take you so far. As a non-profit, or just as someone concerned with a cause, funding is limited.

So you might think that video creation is beyond your capabilities, or maybe even too much trouble.

Here are some common misconceptions about video creation and how to get started.

Video Creation Requires Expensive Tools

Video creation doesn’t require you to go out and buy expensive, fancy equipment before you get started. In fact, you may already have what you need right beside you.

Smartphones have become incredible replacements for expensive cameras and can capture anything just as well as digital camera models. You may want to get a tripod to keep it steady, which is fairly inexpensive.

Hosting platforms like Vimeo have on-site video editing tools. If you don’t want to do it yourself, Fiverr has a large number of experienced video editors who you can pay to help you out for a much lower price than you would expect.

The point is, you have options that can fit your budget.

I Don’t Know How To Make Videos About My Cause

Maybe you feel a little leery because you have never made a video before. Everyone feels this way when they first start making videos. But you have a secret weapon up your sleeve: your passion for your cause. You are dedicated to seeing your message reach as far as possible, to spread that awareness.

This gives you an eye that you might not know you have. All you have to do is show others what is important to you. Let them see the subject directly, show them, don’t just tell them. The results will be incredible.

Youtube is Too Crowded. I am Never Going to Be Found

Well, first of all, if you have a passion and a drive, you will get noticed, sooner or later. The key is to keep going!

And secondly, Youtube is not the only platform out there. There are lots of other options:

Vimeo is another great platform to use. It’s full of creative and passionate people and it is much less crowded.

Instagram stories are getting more and more popular, especially when it comes to promoting a non-profit

Newer platforms like Snapchat and TikTok prove to be quite helpful for raising awareness

Finally your own site will definitely benefit from some video content.

Are there any other ideas for creating videos to promote a cause or a non-profit? Let’s discuss!

