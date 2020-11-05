How to Turn Your Passion for a Cause Into a Career

Wouldn’t it be great to be excited about work each day because you were truly making an impact on the world with your unique talents and passion? Luckily that’s not a fantasy; it just takes hard work, dedication, and perseverance. While it’s easier said than done, there are ways you can jump start this process. Below are a few tried and true ways to turn your passion into a prosperous career that’s genuinely fulfilling.

Find What Truly Drives You

Some passions are just hobbies that we never really intend to scale into a full blown career. They may make us a few extra bucks a year, but they don’t push you out of bed in the morning and inspire you. Find that one thing that makes you want to push yourself out of your comfort zone and excites you on a daily basis. Without a major connection to a cause that really matters to you, you won’t be inspired enough to turn it into a career. View your passion as an expression of your purpose. That way even on days where you aren’t as driven, you will still feel that urge to persevere and make progress towards a goal.

Use Your Strengths to Further a Cause

To truly succeed, you need to perform well. All of the passion in the world might not be enough to turn a passion project into a profitable career. Evaluate your skill set and see where your strengths lie. Then, find ways you can apply this at work to further your cause. It’s also important to have a clear view of your weaknesses. Take the time to assess yourself and find ways to improve in areas where you may be lacking. Once you begin to improve, so will your performance and ultimately your career.

Transform Work Culture to Help Goals Thrive

Maybe you aren’t able to turn your passion into a business by yourself. You might have to incorporate your passion into your current position at work. Take a deeper look at the culture at your workplace. Is it aligned with your passions and goals? If you’re passionate about a certain charity, make a plan to speak to your manager or event coordinator to sponsor an event or raise funds. Transforming your work culture can be as simple as getting permission to hand out flyers. Take it one step at a time and eventually more and more people will get on board and you can make a massive impact.