How to treat anxiety naturally

Many people have chronic stress and anxiety. They face symptoms such as nervousness, agitation, tension, racing heart, and chest pain.

In fact, anxiety is among the most common mental health problems. In the United States, more than 18% of teen outpatients Los Angeles are affected by anxiety disorders each year.

In some cases, another medical condition, such as an overactive thyroid, can cause an anxiety disorder. Obtaining an accurate diagnosis can ensure that a person receives the best treatment.

In this article, we introduce a wide variety of natural and home remedies that can help with stress and anxiety.

Natural remedies for anxiety and stress

Natural remedies are generally safe to use in conjunction with more conventional medical therapies.

However, diet disturbances and some natural supplements can change the way anxiety medications work, so it is essential to consult a doctor before trying these solutions. The doctor may also recommend other natural remedies.

1. Exercise

Exercise is a wonderful way to burn off the energy of anxiety, and researchers tend to support this practice.

For example, a 2015 review of 12 randomized controlled trials found that exercise may be a treatment for anxiety. However, the review cautioned that higher-quality research is needed to determine how effective it is.

Exercise can also help with the anxiety caused by stressful circumstances. The results of a 2016 study, for example, suggest that exercise may benefit people with anxiety related to quitting smoking.

2. Meditation

Meditation can help reduce rushing thoughts, ease stress, and anxiety control. There are a wide variety of meditation styles that can work, including mindfulness and mindfulness, and the one done during yoga.

Mindfulness meditation is very popular in therapy. A 2010 meta-analytic review suggests that it may be highly effective for people with mood and anxiety-related disorders.

3. Relaxation exercises

Some people unconsciously tighten their muscles and clench their jaws as a reaction to anxiety. Progressive relaxation exercises can help.

Try to lie in a comfortable position and slowly contract and relax each muscle group, starting with the toes and continuing to the shoulders and jaw.

4. Writing

Finding a way to express anxiety can make you feel more manageable. Some research suggests that journaling and other forms of writing can help people better cope with anxiety.

For example, a 2016 study found that creative writing can help children and teens manage anxiety.

5. Strategies for time management

Some people feel anxious if they have too many commitments at once. This may involve activities related to family, work, and health. Having a schedule can help contain anxiety.

Strategies for effective time management can help people focus on one task at a time. Online calendars and calendars can help, as can resisting the need to multitask.

Some people find that dividing core projects into manageable steps can help them accomplish those tasks with less stress.

6. Aromatherapy

Smelling relaxing plant oils can help ease stress and anxiety. Certain smells work better for some people than others, so consider experimenting with several options.

Lavender can be especially useful. A 2012 study tested the effects of lavender aromatherapy on insomnia in 67 people ages 45 to 55. The results suggest that aromatherapy may reduce heart rate in the short term and help improve sleep problems in the long term.