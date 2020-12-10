How to Train Yourself to Be a Great Leader | Michael Troina

Most people need to learn how to become a good leader, it is not an instinctive ability. Great leaders don’t emerge from the womb with the skills to lead others to success. The truth of the matter is that most great leadership is developed with practice. For those who are interested in becoming the head of a team, there might be curiosity about what to do to get to that point. The good news is that there are some things that a person can do to train themselves in their quest to become a leader. Below are ways that an individual can put themselves on the path to becoming a good leader.

Dress To Influence, Not Impress

How is this different from dressing to impress? When a person dresses to impress, they are looking to dazzle for the sake of dazzling. Dressing to influence has a specific purpose. Those who dress to influence want to advance themselves and their personal brand. They want others to know exactly what they aspire to be.

Always Keep Promises

The premise behind this tactic is simple. In business, just as in life, credibility is vital. When an individual can’t keep their promises, they send a message that they can’t be relied upon. Keeping a promise, even when it presents monumental challenges, will show everyone that a person has integrity and can be relied upon in the toughest circumstances. This is a great trait for a leader to have.

Show Dedication to Personal Growth

Good leaders never stop looking for ways to be better. They not only want to enhance their business performance but also themselves. It is important for people who are on the hunt to become good leaders to look for opportunities where personal growth is achieved, like taking a class or assisting on a project.

Look For Feedback

A big part of growing as a person, not just as a leader, is how well they process feedback. Successful leaders want all the feedback they can get, and they don’t waste time waiting for it. Those who are interested in becoming a great leader should ask others how they can be more effective.

Practice What You Preach

Leading by example is one of the fundamentals of leadership. Individuals who want to become great leaders should treat customers in the manner that they expect their employees to treat them. They should also look for ways that they can help employees become the best they can be at the job they are doing.

This article was originally published at https://michaeltroina.co