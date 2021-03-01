Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How To Teach About World Religions In Schools

"Prayer does not change God, but it changes him who prays." — Soren Kierkegaard, philosopher

The world is becoming more and more global as time goes by. Due to that, there is a need to be more sensitive to other people’s beliefs and respect them, even if they differ from your own values. One way of doing that is to teach young students about the different religions that people follow around the world. Learning about the different belief systems will help students understand other people’s beliefs more and allow them to make better connections. 

Pros and Cons of Teaching About Religions

As with any other sensitive topic, there are some pros and cons about teaching religion in public school or college. Some of the pros include: 

  • Creating a sense of awareness and respect for other beliefs in students.
  • Developing an understanding of different people’s cultures and values.
  • Gaining a more comprehensive understanding of the world. 

Some of the cons of a world religion class in high school or college are: 

  • Teaching in a way that is insensitive to some students.
  • Getting students exposed to unreliable information about religions.

Religion – A hot topic

Teaching about religion in the classroom is a hot topic of discussion these days. There are some topics that often cause controversy when it comes to education, and this is one of them. There are ways, though, in which teachers can introduce this education to their students. For example, your teacher may advise you to read some free essays to boost your research on protestant reformation or other such religious matters. By looking at some free essay examples of topics like protestant reformation, students will be able to learn about such a topic by themselves before engaging in a discussion in the classroom. 

Reading written samples and going through a research database at the library is one way of learning more about religions. There are many other ways in which teachers can teach about religion in the classroom without hurting anyone’s sentiments. 

Some Tips to Follow

Other than the aforementioned methods, there are some very good ways in which teaching world religions in public schools can be done. 

Focus on Observing on Field Trips

When you take your students on a field trip to teach them about a holy site or a holy ritual, make sure that they only observe instead of taking part in any activity. This will help them learn while at the same time respect other people’s privacy and values. 

Invite Knowledgeable Guests

If you want to invite a guest speaker to the classroom, make sure that they are actually knowledgeable about this topic. The last thing you’d want is someone to come in with a heavy bias against someone else’s beliefs. 

Don’t Do Dress-Ups

There are many fun religion activities that you can do with your students but a dress-up activity should be avoided. There are some religious outfits and rituals that are very dear to people who follow them, and recreating them just to have some fun might not be a sensible thing to do. 

Choose the Textbooks Carefully

If you want your students to have some textbooks about this topic, be careful that the text doesn’t portray an untrue or negatively biased side of religion in the classroom. They should have well-researched and well-presented information that actually teaches something about the topic. 

Teach them how to Talk

One of the best things you can do as a teacher is to teach your students how to talk about religion. Many people in the world today don’t realize that what they think is strange about someone’s belief might be something very important to that person. Teaching young children to be sensitive and understanding about other people’s values is the most important thing that will add more sensitivity to this world. 

Conclusion

Teaching a world religion class in high school is not an easy feat, and no one should take it on if they don’t know what they’re doing. This is a very important topic with a huge database of information that can be used. Religious experts around the world propose many different ways in which this issue can be tackled in the classroom, so if you wish to take on the responsibility, be sure to do some research about the best ways to do it. 

    smiling-me

    Stevie Clark

    Stevie is a dentist by profession at Smileee Clinic. Various facets of the human mind attract her, and she is now following her passion of writing, exploring the experiences of human life. An avid runner, fitness keeps her motivated. She is proud of where she’s reached in life, and even prouder of her outlook.

