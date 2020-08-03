Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Take Control of Your Goals

A do-this-now approach to lock in 2020 goals.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Feeling underwhelmed in regard to forward thinking? You have plenty of company in 2020! The year is filled with unknown at every turn, and yet beneath the surface of a lack of clarity is the opportunity to invent anew. A new outlook on setting goals provides insight on achieving them.

Picture this…

If the world were a snow globe that suddenly fell off the shelf in a pandemic moment and shattered on the floor into a million small pieces, what would you do?

Some people would try to repair it as it was, to rebuild it piece by piece as a replica. Others would scrap the entire thing, tossing the pieces into the trash and beginning all over. Still others would pull from the mess the significant aspects, the most needed and important pieces and with that they would curate and create something successful from nothing. Curiously, all of these scenarios are different goal setting styles.

Are you stuck in the habit mode of setting year long and 5-year long range goals?

Do you feel like quitting on your 2020 personal goals and business plans? Ready to walk away?

Or…

Do you realize your successes and feel energized to recalibrate from a place of expertise, taking the best of what you know and navigating what you do not in smaller more innovative ways?

No matter your goal-setting style, most experts agree that breaking down goals into smaller, more tangible and actionable parts is an ideal way to proceed during a chaotic and unprecedented time. While it may be super difficult to forward think into 2021, perhaps a mindset reset in regard to your window of planning is the essential ingredient to infuse what is next. When you feel stalled to think long range, don’t! Instead, adapt a smaller reach. It is not enough to simply break your action steps down into smaller pieces, it is also essential to re-assign new accountability to the completion time frame you are associating to reach each of your goals.

Adopt a season-of-goals mindset.

Instead of making a wish on your birthday cake, activating an entire new year filled with resolutions, or writing a 5-year business plan, edit the chunk of time you are dedicating to execute on your dreams. The year has four seasons, and businesses operate on quarterly productivity, so adapt your goals to follow suit. By breaking down your business and professional objectives into smaller 3-4-month windows of completion, you can also better align smaller, more manageable micro-action-steps that take you from goal setting to goal getting much more realistically. This approach of goal flexing eliminates the overwhelm that comes with long range planning during a crisis and supports you in staying in the moment and more motivated.

Don’t underestimate the power of pulling back on your goals and goal flexing. Way too often goals are set so far ahead of time, perhaps years in advance, that they no longer align with or resonate with the business, the moment, or the person who set them. Adopting a season-of-goals mindset will support a more accurate way to set goals and more manageable and inspiring way to execute on them. It will also allow for a bit of whimsy and creativity to be built into the process. Flexibility is one of the essential elements of goal setting 2020-style, permitting you to factor in the moment into each day and each week, and along with it your ability to adapt to changes as they occur. Rather than abandoning your goals, you can ease into, and pivot along with them.

The truth is in the tweak, and goal flexing allows you to recalibrate as needed and to stay true to your business, your life, and your expertise. Change the way you approach goal setting and you transform your success and build upon the opportunities at hand, logically and in sync with the world at large.

Randi Levin, Transitional Life Strategist, Keynote, Author, & Reinvention Expert

Randi Levin CPC, founder & CEO, Randi Levin Coaching – is a nationally recognized virtual transitional life strategist, Fortune 500 keynote, author, thought leader, and reinvention expert. Female founders, entrepreneurs, and women in transition hire Randi to support them in managing and leading change and in recalibrating and redefining legacy and success in a moment-centric, action-forward way. She is a relatable resource and an action-oriented coach, pivot partner, speaker, and thought-Leader, building upon her 15+ years in Corporate America, her tenure as a stay-at-home mom, and her successful reinvent as an entrepreneur and sought after strategist. Randi Levin is featured on national stages and in top media outlets and podcasts. You may have seen her interviewed or quoted in Thrive Global, HuffPost, Reader’s Digest, Business Insider, American Express OPEN Forum, Working Mother Magazine, Better After 50, or Covey Club. Her workshops have been featured in The Wall Street Journal. Randi is the creator of The Personal Success Accelerator System and you can access her virtually in The Recalibration Network.

 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

By tomertu
Thrive Global on Campus//

How Staying in the Present Will Keep You Motivated

by Christian Bonnier
Community//

How To Set Goals And Actually Reach Them In 2018

by Sophie Coulthard
Community//

How Setting Intentions in December Can Change Your Life

by Melissa Fino

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.