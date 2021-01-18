How to take care of your wellness during Covid19 – Mike Giannulis shares his experience

The Covd19 pandemic has chained humanity as governments and authorities clamped various restrictions on our lives to practice physical distancing by staying indoors as much as possible to stop the disease from spreading. Gagging our lives might be right for fighting the coronavirus. But it is creating more health problems as the enormous mental stress arising from too much restriction on our daily lives is severely affecting our wellness.

No one is happy with what is happening to their lives that is making them mentally sick. People are struggling to adjust to new ways of living. Frustration and depression, coupled with the anxiety about how the future will unfold in the face of an enormous economic downturn, affecting people’s quality of life and overall health, observes Michael Giannulis.

He shares some of his experiences to help us come out from despair and move towards a healthy life.

Take care of your mental health – advice from Mike Giannulis

While falling sick is not an option, the stress of restricted living makes us sick due to enormous mental stress that is affecting our overall wellness and wellbeing. It poses a real challenge to people who must quickly learn to play their role well to maintain mental poise by meeting the family and friends’ expectations while being by their side to keep them happy. You can develop new habits to stay active under the unique circumstances that will keep you healthy and lend some purpose to life that reduces stress and moves forward with a positive bent of mind.

Practice good habits and cleanliness

Staying at home for an extended period as part of the restrictive measures to combat the pandemic might weigh heavily on you but do not compromise on your personal hygiene and stay clean by washing your hands with soap frequently to prevent the infection. Following a high standard of personal hygiene will make you confident about safely carrying on with your life, which will prevent stress buildup. Develop healthy eating habits and stay well hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids like water and other healthy beverages and fruit juices. Have a well balanced and nutritious diet, stay active but take adequate rest, and have a good sleep at night.

Focus on physical activities

Staying at home for days can make you feel isolated and lonely, which leads to stress. To counter the stress, engage in some physical activities every day and include them in your daily routine. Allocate a time in the morning for exercise and follow it up with some other activities during the day. Choose the exercises that are easy to perform within the available spaces and do not require any resources. Working for 15-20 minutes a day is good enough to de-stress and improve immunity while staying fit.

Avoid information overload

As too much information is flowing across numerous channels, it can leave people stressed out as it is difficult to digest all sorts of diverse information, many of which are fake and confusing.

Select some preferred slot during the day for consuming information selectively from authentic sources only to avoid the stressful experience.