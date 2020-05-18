How To Take Care Of Your Mental Well Being While Working Online During The Pandemic Lockdown

Since the emergence of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) on 31st December 2019, mental disorders have become a threat. Also, stigmatization and the growth of harmful stereotypes seem to be colonizing every nation. The escalation of this global pandemic has changed the social fabric where stigmatization is causing severe mental health problems to both second and third parties as well as individuals.

However, there has been an exponential increase in interest in online working for both entrepreneurs, companies, and businesses. Globally, countries are implementing major lockdowns and social distancing to combat the virus. This period is a timely opportunity to explore online entrepreneurship and succeed online. But the big question is, how do you manage the worries of family and friends who may be infected or affected while still having your mind focused on your online work? Or how do you maintain good mental health while also taking advantage of the lockdown to generate income online?

Billy Batt, who is the founder of Chrome Leads and chief marketing officer at Pro Choice Network – Contractor Hub, shares essential ways you can navigate through a traumatizing moment while taking care of your mental well being.

Keep In Touch

Ever since WHO declared #COVID19 a public health emergency of international concern, the death tally has passed the 180,000 marks with total infection approaching 3 million as at 24th April 2020. Many people are losing their loved ones, both friends and family, and causing major depression in people. Therefore, as you spend time online, it would help if you have strong ties with your family and friends. Keeping in touch will help you deal with the current stress.

Reaching out to some may make them feel included and loved. It also gives you peace of mind that your friends and family are still doing well. Active connection to your family and friends can also help you stay mentally healthy. You can achieve this mission through making phone calls, drop them a note, chat them on social media platforms, and keep your communication lines always open. It is beneficial for you! A conversation can make you feel valued and loved. However, if you think communicating with a specific person can cause more considerable mental damage, then avoid them.

Be Kind & Do What You Love

Doing what you love will make you happy. According to research, there is a correlation between happiness and kindness. Those who engage in random acts of kindness are happy. There is a rise in levels of activity in the brain part that is responsible for compassion. The digital space offers a medium you can be kind to the affected or infected people during this period of the coronavirus.

Therefore what you need to ask yourself is; what do you love doing online? What activities can you lose yourself in often? Enjoying doing what you love helps beat stress. You can probably engage yourself if it boosts your self-esteem.

Ask For Help

There is no human being who is superhuman. Working online can sometimes get you overwhelmed or tired. Sometimes things might go wrong or too much for you, and there are instances you may feel you can’t cope. Please ask for help. Family and friends may offer you a listening ear.

You can join an online group that can help you change your life.

Find an online counselor to help you deal with your feelings.

Visit this site often to find sound mental advice.

If you have parents, take advice from them too. Parental guidance is naturally reviving.

Improve Your Mental Health Today

Mental health is much more than a diagnosis. It is generally your overall psychological well-being-how you feel about your wellbeing and the well being of others as well as your capacity to manage your feelings. If you practice the above tips, then you can improve your mental well being. These aspects will pay off in all aspects of your career journey. Therefore, boost your mood, build your resilience, and enjoy your overall enjoyment of life while exploring the digital space.