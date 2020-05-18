Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How To Take Care Of Your Mental Well Being While Working Online During The Pandemic Lockdown

Since the emergence of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) on 31st December 2019, mental disorders have become a threat. Also, stigmatization and the growth of harmful stereotypes seem to be colonizing every nation. The escalation of this global pandemic has changed the social fabric where stigmatization is causing severe mental health problems to both second and […]

By

Since the emergence of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) on 31st December 2019, mental disorders have become a threat. Also, stigmatization and the growth of harmful stereotypes seem to be colonizing every nation. The escalation of this global pandemic has changed the social fabric where stigmatization is causing severe mental health problems to both second and third parties as well as individuals. 

However, there has been an exponential increase in interest in online working for both entrepreneurs, companies, and businesses. Globally, countries are implementing major lockdowns and social distancing to combat the virus. This period is a timely opportunity to explore online entrepreneurship and succeed online. But the big question is, how do you manage the worries of family and friends who may be infected or affected while still having your mind focused on your online work? Or how do you maintain good mental health while also taking advantage of the lockdown to generate income online?

Billy Batt, who is the founder of Chrome Leads and chief marketing officer at Pro Choice Network – Contractor Hub, shares essential ways you can navigate through a traumatizing moment while taking care of your mental well being. 

  1. Keep In Touch

Ever since WHO declared #COVID19 a public health emergency of international concern, the death tally has passed the 180,000 marks with total infection approaching 3 million as at 24th April 2020. Many people are losing their loved ones, both friends and family, and causing major depression in people. Therefore, as you spend time online, it would help if you have strong ties with your family and friends. Keeping in touch will help you deal with the current stress. 

Reaching out to some may make them feel included and loved. It also gives you peace of mind that your friends and family are still doing well. Active connection to your family and friends can also help you stay mentally healthy. You can achieve this mission through making phone calls, drop them a note, chat them on social media platforms, and keep your communication lines always open. It is beneficial for you! A conversation can make you feel valued and loved. However, if you think communicating with a specific person can cause more considerable mental damage, then avoid them. 

  1. Be Kind & Do What You Love

Doing what you love will make you happy. According to research, there is a correlation between happiness and kindness. Those who engage in random acts of kindness are happy. There is a rise in levels of activity in the brain part that is responsible for compassion. The digital space offers a medium you can be kind to the affected or infected people during this period of the coronavirus. 

Therefore what you need to ask yourself is; what do you love doing online? What activities can you lose yourself in often? Enjoying doing what you love helps beat stress. You can probably engage yourself if it boosts your self-esteem. 

  1. Ask For Help

There is no human being who is superhuman. Working online can sometimes get you overwhelmed or tired. Sometimes things might go wrong or too much for you, and there are instances you may feel you can’t cope. Please ask for help. Family and friends may offer you a listening ear. 

  • You can join an online group that can help you change your life. 
  • Find an online counselor to help you deal with your feelings. 
  • Visit this site often to find sound mental advice. 
  • If you have parents, take advice from them too. Parental guidance is naturally reviving. 

Improve Your Mental Health Today

Mental health is much more than a diagnosis. It is generally your overall psychological well-being-how you feel about your wellbeing and the well being of others as well as your capacity to manage your feelings. If you practice the above tips, then you can improve your mental well being. These aspects will pay off in all aspects of your career journey. Therefore, boost your mood, build your resilience, and enjoy your overall enjoyment of life while exploring the digital space. 

    Sergio Centeno

    I am influencer in the PR industry. I have worked with clients worth over 100M. My goal is to share my experiences and influence others to find success while sharing valuable and interesting content.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    5 Healthy Habits to Take With You Post-Lockdown

    by Emma Otusajo
    remain stress-free during COVID-19
    Community//

    How to Remain Stress-Free During COVID-19 Lock Down

    by Alicia Stephanie
    How to Overcome Wanderlust
    Community//

    How To Overcome Your Wanderlust During Quarantine Due To Pandemic Lockdown

    by Robert Walt

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.