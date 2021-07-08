How to Take Care of Your Mental Health During the Pandemic? – Useful Guidelines by Vic Di Criscio

No one anticipated the pandemic outbreak in 2020! It has completely changed the way we live, work and co-exist. Our daily lifestyle has undergone a massive change. Today, we are accepting the “new normal,” not knowing whether the earlier ways of existing will be back or not. We don’t know how and when the virus curve will flatten down. Even though the global vaccination drive is doing well, we still hear updates about virus mutation and virus waves. All these plagues the mind with excess fear and tension.

People have forgotten how to be carefree and happy! And that negatively impacts their mental health. Do you resonate with this and are aiming for a solution? If yes, then you can follow some of the mental well-being guidelines by Vic Di Criscio.

Channel your creative self

If there’s something that can provide you instant relief from stress and anxiety, it’s creativity. You don’t have to be an excellent artist to delve into creativity. Everyone has a creative self that they can channel at this crisis hour to reap the benefits. For instance, you might join an online drama or poetry class to feel hopeful and positive. Similarly, you might get back to your painting or interior decoration habit to channel your creative cells into coming up with something unique. When you devote yourself to creativity, you can’t feel stressed or tensed. Hence, it will help you to boost your mental health to a huge extent.

Speak to a therapist

Our times are challenging, and it is making people extra-sensitive! And it is very easy to get excessively overwhelmed or trigged. Do the news updates make you feel excess stressed and negative? Do you feel triggered by the small things in life? Do you feel stuck within and are unable to communicate your feelings? If yes, then it’s time that you should seek professional help. Pandemic stress and fear often result in mental confusion and depression. When you speak to a professional therapist, you can address the reasons that keep you demotivated and sad and remedy the same. A professional therapist would know how to address your concerns without making you feel anxious or triggered. You will find peace and calm after the consultation.

Watch your favorite films and shows

It’s essential to open up yourself to various entertainment mediums to help you enjoy and have a hearty laugh. Most people have forgotten to laugh amidst such testing times. Feeling good is essential as it helps to reduce stress and tension. So, take some time out to watch your best television shows and movies. It will help you to unwind and relax.

Write a journal

If you are an introvert and have pent-up emotions within you about this crisis, it’s a good practice to write a journal. It will enable you to face your feelings. Also, writing is therapeutic, and it feels that someone is listening to you or you are confiding in someone. It’s good for your mental health.

It’s necessary to address your mental health issues during this crisis. You can follow the guidelines mentioned above to feel calm and relaxed.