Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Successfully Lead a Remote Team

For almost a year now, companies have switched to remote work as a way for employees to social distance during the pandemic. Small and large businesses have implemented new remote work policies, which also calls for new ways to lead the employees. It can be challenging to adjust to leading a team while remote as […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Mazen Diab

For almost a year now, companies have switched to remote work as a way for employees to social distance during the pandemic. Small and large businesses have implemented new remote work policies, which also calls for new ways to lead the employees. It can be challenging to adjust to leading a team while remote as you can no longer speak in person and must do everything behind a computer screen. It’s also important to remember that there is a difference between managing and leading, especially during these times. Here are some practices to help you lead a remote team successfully.

Focus on Team Meetings

If you usually held team meetings in the office, then switching over to virtual meetings could be a little easier. Employees are at home working alone, so having more meetings can help keep everyone on track of team projects and, most importantly, engaged. For some people, this can be their only form of communication and connection that they’ll get during the day, making it as personal as possible by discussing individual updates such as their weekend activities. Successful leaders can also use this time to develop teamwork skills for everyone involved.

Show That You Care

In an office, you can walk around and show your appreciation for team member’s hard work, but you have to go a little beyond while remote. Send out personal emails to employees who have been working hard under these circumstances. You can even send out cards through the mail and give them something they can hold onto. Typically when employees see that their work is appreciated, they are more likely to continue working hard. 

Take Advantage of Flexibility

Although your team may be used to working a regular 9 am-5 pm schedule, there is more flexibility now that they’re working from home. As a leader, you should encourage your team to take mental breaks and go outside for fresh air when needed. Giving them a choice to manage their own time gives them a sense of trust and can make their lives less stressful. Many people balance work and family, so taking it a little easy on project deadlines and putting your employees’ sanity first can generate better quality work.

    Mazen Diab, Senior Director of Global Revenue Operations at FIS

    Mazen Diab, based in New York City, is a sales expert working as the Senior Director of Global Revenue Operations for FIS. Mazen has 17 years of experience in business and sales, allowing him to learn all of the best practices for his work. Over time, Mazen realized that the teams that produce the best results have a strong emphasis on people development and cross-collaboration. Mazen utilizes both of these pillars for success each day, always searching for ways to help team members grow while ensuring all relevant teams are on the same page. Mazen has accomplished great achievements due to this philosophy, including an additional $200M in the sales pipeline as a result of marketing collaboration.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Remote Work Culture - Grow A Positive Remote Teams
    Community//

    Remote Work Culture – Grow A Positive Remote Teams

    by Vinod Janapala
    Community//

    Why a Coaching Mindset Could Be Essential for Leading During Uncertain Times

    by Melissa DeRoche
    Community//

    Robin Clayton of fifty-five: “Helping less experienced employees”

    by Fotis Georgiadis

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.