How To Successfully Integrate New Employees Into Existing Teams?

Of late, most companies in India have realized the fact that a talented workforce is a core competitive asset. Not just the quality of talent but also how well they are integrated into existing teams impact the success of an organization. In the absence of this, businesses can suffer more than they did before the new employees stepped in.

In this blog, we will tell you some effective ways HR managers can integrate new talent into existing teams in the company.

Before discussing those methods, one should know that right onboarding is equally vital in the process of integrating new employees. Without any doubt, poor onboarding practices have been the top culprit for companies losing around one-third of their workforce within the first 90 days of recruitment. Needless to say, the situation has become even more challenging after the outbreak of the global pandemic, COVID-19. Lockdowns and social distancing norms forced companies to adopt several technologies to sustain the WFH model.

Clarify expectations during the hiring process: When a new employee is hired, the approach of "putting your best foot forward" does not always prove beneficial in the long run. That being said, it is the primary duty of HR managers to be transparent and upfront about the company, the position, processes, expectations from the team, timings, the amount of flexibility possible, etc.



Announce the new employee to his/her team: Before the new employee joins the team, HR professionals should set-up a conference call. In this call, HRs should announce the latest addition and share details of his/her skills, experience, interests, job title, start date, duties, etc.



Sense of Empathy: The current remote working trend is not just new for businesses but also a different way of working for employees. Every employee out there needs to make notable lifestyle changes to adapt to this culture. That being said, not every individual can easily get used to new processes in a remote working setup. In such a scenario, HR professionals can set up daily video calls where they can answer the new employee's questions about the processes, reporting structure, team, and much more.



Hand Over a Detailed Document: HR managers can also provide the new hire with a soft copy of onboarding documents and decide a time at which they can walk him/her through them. HRs should try to make this document as extensive as possible, including every detail of the company culture, processes, tools being used, etc.



Try to understand new employees' circumstances: HR managers should invest more time to understand a new hire's unique personal circumstances. This step is necessary for a remote workplace. To know a new hire's situation, HR managers should get answers to the following questions – What personal responsibilities do he/she attends at home? Is he/she living with old parents who require care? Do he/she have small children who require attention while attending school virtually? Keeping a record of such things will allow HRs to be more proactive and set expectations with the new hire.

