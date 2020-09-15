Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How To Stop Limiting Beliefs From Destroying Your Peace

Recognize That You Can Change Your Beliefs

The first thing you must do is know your limiting beliefs.  You cannot change something if you do not know what that something is.  For years, I wondered why I struggled so much in crowds.  It was not obvious to others, because I had become so skilled at masking my discomfort; yet I could not lie to myself.

The tension would start mounting the day before and if it was an important occasion I would suffer from diarrhea.  It was that critical. Then one day as I was meditating, a thought drifted into my mind….  “You believe you don’t belong because of a long list of limiting beliefs you have about yourself”.

WHAT LIMITING BELIEFS DO YOU HAVE ABOUT YOURSELF, GOD, OTHERS, THE WORLD, MONEY, HAPPINESS, PEACE, OR LOVE?

MAKE A LIST OF YOUR LIMITING BELIEFS

Where did my limiting beliefs come from; unfortunately, they came from my childhood experiences and I held on to those beliefs and never questioned them until I started wondering why I kept repeating the same mistakes in my life.  Until I started asking why was I struggling so much in some areas of my life?

Everyone has a limiting belief or two and while many may use those beliefs to motivate themselves initially, eventually those limiting beliefs will often show up in their lives in self-sabotaging acts.

WHAT IS THE ONE LIMITING BELIEF THAT HAS BEEN BLOCKING YOU FROM ACHIEVING THAT GOAL YOU DESPERATELY WANT?

IDENTIFY THE PRIMARY LIMITING BELIEF

Therein lies the rub, you want something, but there is a limiting belief telling you that you can’t have that thing, you do not deserve that thing, you are not worthy of that thing, you are not smart enough, pretty enough, tall enough, rich enough, connected enough, skinny enough, blah, blah, blah enough to have that thing. One major limiting belief is often behind all those other limiting beliefs.

The internal conflict leaves your drained and/or anxious, so you tuck your tail between your legs, and crawl into a corner and give into your limiting beliefs and emotional discomfort.  Guess what, depression sets in, or anxiety reigns or you suffer from a mixture of both, and you find yourself turning to things to ease the emotional discomfort or pain.

CONFLICT REIGNS WHEN YOU LOSE CLARITY

When there is internal conflict, there is a need for clarity, which can be achieved with practicing proper daily self-care. When you check in frequently during your daily self-care practice, you are more inclined to pick up early signals that something is wrong, which then allows you to take the time to do some examination of your mindset. 

A deep analysis of your thoughts and your current system of beliefs will help you locate the issue. While doing this assessment, it will also help if you know exactly what you want and/or desire (be specific).

ARE YOUR BELIEFS GROUNDED IN REALITY AND CAN THERE BE OTHER PERSPECTIVES THAT CHANGE THE VALIDITY OF YOUR BELIEFS, MAKING THEM NO LONGER TRUE OR RELEVANT?

Once you can view things from a different perspective or put a more realistic spin on things, you can start the process of changing your limiting beliefs to beliefs that empower you, that inspire you to make the healthier choices that will allow you to achieve your desired goals. Yet, the work will not be easy, and you must be committed to seeking the truth and using that truth to heal your pain.

CHANGE YOUR LIMITING BELIEF TO AN EMPOWERING BELIEF

It starts with the belief, that I AM! I am a child of God, created in the image of Christ. As a child of God, I am worthy. I am also indwelt with the Holy Spirit, who promises to protect, love, guide, comfort, feed and strengthen me to do His will.

Susan Regisford, M.D. creator of Best You Made Possible

Susan Regisford is a New York City resident and physician. She trained and worked at New York University Langone Medical Center for many years.  Passionate about health and fitness, she launched a health and wellness site in 2020. She is fueled by a desire to empower you to reclaim  your gifts, by aligning your beliefs and values, to live a healthier and fulfilled life.  Dr. Regisford is also a well-being thought leader who coaches you to regain your confidence by developing healthier habits and losing weight.

