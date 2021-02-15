How to Stay Safe During the Coronavirus Pandemic

The advent of the Coronavirus has undoubtedly changed the world as we know it. Lives have been lost all over the world, and lives are still being lost. We have had to stop whatever we are doing for some period in order to fight this deadly virus. But unfortunately, we have been unable to defeat the virus completely.

However, life has to go on, and we need to be able to provide for ourselves, and our loved ones. In the course of trying to make ends meet, we are exposed to contracting the virus. But we can reduce the chances of contraction by following a few guidelines. They are:

Follow Good Hygiene Practices

Follow the usual hygiene practices that everyone should be practicing — wash your hands often with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Anyone who is known to have been in contact with anyone diagnosed with the virus is at risk of contracting it.

Stay Away from Large Gatherings

Large gatherings of people, especially indoors, are breeding grounds for the coronavirus. This virus is carried in droplets expelled from the respiratory tract during coughing or sneezing. The greater the number of people present at a gathering, the greater the chances that someone will expel those virus-carrying droplets.

Wear a Mask

Wearing a mask when outside will block the virus from getting into your mouth, nose, or lungs. You should also cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or the crook of your elbow. The Health professionals at DMBSupply note that a lot of people don’t fancy wearing a mask because it does not make them feel comfortable. But You can’t afford to feel comfortable during the coronavirus pandemic. Safety should be prioritized over comfort. This will limit the spreading of the disease and help keep yourself safe from infection.

Avoid Shared Surfaces

The coronavirus is transmitted frequently through shared surfaces. It’s easy to get this way if you don’t avoid communal surfaces in schools and other public places. According to the CDC, the safest places to be are homes and other buildings that are individually owned. They also advise against public transit such as planes, trains, and busses, along with nursing homes and hospitals.

Don’t Leave the House Unless Necessary

During the pandemic, Restrict unnecessary travel outside of the home if possible until further notice. If you do need to go out, make sure to be as prepared as possible: Be sure to cover your mouth and nose with a surgical mask. It will prevent you from breathing in any viruses that may be floating in the air.

Create a Closed Circle with Specific Friends and Family

One way to prevent contracting the virus is to have a closed circle of friends and family members. In this closed circle, it should just be you and a select few people. It is important that the select few that you choose are those who are most capable of honoring the pact and avoiding making contact with people outside of your circle. This may be tricky to achieve, but it can be effective with dedication.

If You Are Among the Most Vulnerable, Be Careful

If you are among the most vulnerable members of society—the young, elderly, or immunocompromised—you should be extra careful about your health. It is important that you keep your hands clean, and avoid close contact with others. Simply washing your hands with soap and water can protect you, particularly if you use an alcohol-based sanitizer afterward.

Our world is filled with challenges and threats. One of these threats is the coronavirus pandemic. After reading this article, you are now aware of how to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Now it’s your turn to take action to take steps towards increasing your basic level of protection against the virus that is spreading by being smart and staying informed yourself.