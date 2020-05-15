How To Stay Productive with Social Media for Business

One of the biggest challenges for many entrepreneurs is the demand to constantly create new content for their social media accounts. It can seem like a daunting task, especially if social media is not ‘their thing’ and there isn’t a big budget to outsource, which means they are having to do it all on their own. If this sounds too familiar, here are a few things we recommend you try out.

Batch your content

Essentially, what that means is creating multiple pieces of content at the same time. To get started, brainstorm ideas around the topics you want to cover and what you want to achieve through each of them. Once you have clarity on the number of posts you would like to create and the desired format, you can plan out the content creation.

For example, you want to produce 4 videos per month (one for each week), which means you can set a time to record all four of them, instead one by one. This will save you a lot of time and allow you to have a strategic approach to your content.

Draft your captions

Another clever approach to help you stay more productive with social media is to draft your captions. In fact, you only need to draft the headlines, your call-to-action (CTA) at the end of each post and outline with bullet points what you want to say in between.

Schedule it in advance

There’s a variety of social media management tools out there to help you schedule your content in advance. This takes some of the pressure off, enabling you to focus more of your attention on other tasks in your business and keep you on track with your communication strategy.

Use brand photography

This is one of the best investments you can do for your business, especially if you want to position yourself as an expert in your field. Having brand photos creates a unified look that people can remember and associate you with. It can raise your profile and help you stand out among the many others using stock images on their profiles.

Design image templates

Similar to the step above, having your own branded images can really set you apart from the competition. You can use a free tool, such as Canva, to design your own templates. So next time you need to create a post, you can simply edit one of 5-6 different templates, instead of starting from scratch.

By following these 5 steps you should not only thrive on social media but save yourself plenty of time to grow your business, practice self-care and focus on your wellbeing.