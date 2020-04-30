Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Stay Mentally Healthy During COVID-19

The global COVID-19 pandemic has forced most people around the world to change their daily routines. Suddenly, people are forced to either work from home or take a hiatus from work. Many people stress over bills and family issues. However, there are several things you can do to help improve and maintain your mental health […]

By

The global COVID-19 pandemic has forced most people around the world to change their daily routines. Suddenly, people are forced to either work from home or take a hiatus from work. Many people stress over bills and family issues. However, there are several things you can do to help improve and maintain your mental health during this crisis.

Stay Connected

There are many ways to stay healthy and entertained at home. You can read books, watch streaming services or write old-fashioned letters. However, you should not forget to maintain connections. Use your phone to call or text at least a few people each day. Some groups have even set up virtual events, such as coffee hours or other social gatherings. This helps alleviate loneliness, especially if you’re in a house all alone.

Set Reasonable Goals

Some people believe that this is the perfect time to catch up on things they’ve put off for months or even years. Suddenly, there’s the urge to clean out the garage or catch up on sending emails. This is all well and good. However, it’s important to remember not to overload. People should set goals for things they plan to accomplish each week. After the first 1-2 weeks, the goals should be adjusted so that they are more manageable.

It’s also a good idea to start a new routine. Distinguish between work time and leisure time. For instance, those who are morning people could aim to get work tasks done by early afternoon. This frees up evenings for virtual social time, calls or texts. People should also remember to take short work breaks for stretching and exercising.

Practice Relaxation Techniques

The CDC has several guidelines to help people manage stress. Among them is a suggestion that involves taking care of one’s own body. People who are self-isolating can exercise by walking around the yard or stretching inside the house. They could also practice taking deep breaths or closing their eyes and meditating, especially in highly stressful moments.

It’s important to remember that everyone handles stress differently. Some combination of exercise, establishing a routine, and practicing relaxation techniques will generally work to help alleviate stress for most people.

This article was originally published on AnthonyKopiecki.com

Anthony Kopiecki NYC

Anthony Kopiecki, Business focused MD

Anthony Kopiecki is a New York based MD with a passion for business. He believes that the patient should come first in healthcare.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

First Responders First

by Carlos Perez
//

Thriving in the New Normal

by Rebecca Muller
Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
//

Working From Home in the New Normal

by John McAlester

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.