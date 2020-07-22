How to stay healthy during Pandemic

The Pandemic has taken the world by storm, and it is a prominent concern for everyone. When will life be the same ever again? No one knows. But we need to keep ourselves physically and mentally healthy.

It’s been over three months and we feel this is the new normal. But many people are desperate and sick. How are you facing these challenges? Are you really worried about your health? Slowly, think over and start living life to the maximum. We need to take care of both mental and physical health.

Mental Health

As pandemic days are going on, most people are concerned about two aspects. First, whether we will be the next victim of Covid19. The second, as many are laid down, money is a big concern. Let’s be positive and hope things will be better soon. Anxiety and stress lead to many other problems. Spend some time and reflect on how you feel. Make a note of what you feel, whether you are stressed, tired of the same routine, sleeping for more hours, unhappy. Understand what makes you feel that way and solve the problem. A small change in our habits will make us feel better. Listen to music, it is good for the soul.

If you are feeling lonely, pick up the phone and speak with your near and dear ones. You can always speak or make a video call.

Spending time with children is one of the best ways to kill boredom. Be active in a few online communities. Reading books is also a pleasant past time.

Practice Mindfulness

Mindfulness is being in the present completely. You are aware of every action that you are doing. Practicing mindfulness helps to reduce anxiety and stress. It also helps to improve concentration and emotional health.

To practice mindfulness, take two minutes of the time, sit in a calm place, watch your breath as you inhale and exhale. Notice the air moving in and out. If the mind wanders, do try to focus again. Do it regularly and soon you will be a cheerful person .

Be engaged

An idle mind soon forgets everything. Keep yourself busy with some activities like reading a book or solving a puzzle. It keeps the grey cells active.

Keep the apps away. Today, we are using smartphones for almost everything from messaging to using the calculator. Keep it away for some time, let it not rule us. Playing games at night disturbs the sleep pattern.

Physical Health

Most of us were playing tennis or swimming before the lockdown, but life has changed now. Walking is the best exercise for everyone. Choose an ideal time and walk in the fresh air. Make it a routine, soon you will be happy going out for some time. Remember, to maintain social distancing and keep away from crowded places.

Exercise can be done in the comfort of our home. It helps to maintain good health. You can either do yoga or aerobic exercise, one that is ideal for your health. It not only kills boredom but improves the overall physical fitness of the body. It eliminates toxins from the body.

Yogasana (source:unsplash.com)

Activities to do

If you have a garden, spend an hour every day working on it. Watering the plants, mowing, planting the saplings makes one bend and walk around umpteen times. It is good exercise and elevates the mood. Clean the house, it gives an excellent work out to the body. Remember, we need to live in clean surroundings. Throw all the old books and bottles that you had stored years before with the thought you will soon need them.

Good Sleep

Sound sleep is necessary for good health. Most people have a changed routine these days and find it difficult to sleep well. Keep yourself busy throughout the day. A tired body sleeps well. The quality of sleep is more important than the number of hours you spend on the bed.

Healthy eating

Since the lockdown, we are regularly eating at home. But eating habits have changed. Our cooking skills are a testimony of it, we are cooking delicious meals. Be mindful of how much you eat. Include fruits and vegetables regularly in your diet.

Meditation

Yoga and meditation have a lot of benefits. Practice meditation. It is an age-old practice and related to mindfulness. It helps to be mentally strong, reduces anxiety and stress. It promotes overall wellness and helps to lead a happy life.

It is important we manage to keep mentally and physically fit for a few more months. The weather is not good, but soon the sun will shine. What are the daily activities that you engage in? Do let me know in the comments section.