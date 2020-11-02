Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Stay Consistent with Your Daily Routine

Routines may vary depending on a person. No matter the case, these small activities form a system according to which we all function.

The most challenging part of any routine is staying consistent.

Especially when you’re feeling uninspired, demotivated, or when you’re overwhelmed by the number of things you have to accomplish. This is even more prevalent when you start adding more things into your routine considering how hard it is to make new habits stick. 

Though, at the same time, the more consistent you are with it, the easier it becomes to maintain. While building a steady routine requires hard work, there are ways to make it simpler. So here’s how to stay consistent with your daily routine even if you’re tired and busy.

Have the right mindset

Self-talk plays a major role in the way you go about your daily routine.

When you’re overwhelmingly busy and incredibly tired, it’s very easy to get caught up in negative thoughts. The more you tell yourself “I can’t do this”, “I’m dreading doing this”, “I’m going to fail”, or “it’s too hard”, the more you’re setting yourself up for failure. 

Having the right mindset is essential.

So remind yourself of why you’re doing what you’re doing because that’s the biggest motivator you can have.

So it won’t take very long until you’re feeling frustrated because you missed entire sections of your daily routine. Then it leads to you beating yourself up and ultimately giving up. However, if you want to stay consistent with your daily routine, you can’t allow these thoughts to destabilize you.

Surround yourself with the positives, tell yourself you’ve got this, and you will experience a well-deserved sense of confidence and pride.  

Be intentional and take ownership of your day.

Even under the best circumstances, a daily routine can and will derail. Though by how much is entirely up to you.

When you take into account the countless distractions life throws at you, you’re guaranteed to be led astray. That is, of course, if you’re not intentional in what you do.

This starts with identifying and eliminating all the distractions and obstacles you might face during the day. So take the time to recognize which areas you’re most likely to succumb to those hindrances then work on defeating them.

If procrastination is a big issue for you, try to build awareness around that to help you understand what stops you from getting things done.

Being intentional and taking ownership of your day will keep you accountable and help you stay consistent with your routine.

Multitasking won’t get you anywhere

There was a time when multitasking was the ultimate skill to have to improve productivity.


Now it’s become one of the top faulty practices that cause you to accomplish less. There are a few exceptions, like listening to a podcast while doing house chores for instance. 
However, in most cases, being in the present moment and giving your all to the task at hand is key for consistency.

So choose to be more mindful of what you’re doing, push aside anything that doesn’t add to it, and set a time limit to bring more balance.

Build margin into your schedule

A lot of people see ‘downtime’ as an obstacle to overcome or something to eliminate.

If you want to stay consistent and avoid procrastinating, you have to build margins into your dailyschedule. Filling your agenda with commitments and tasks will only leave you feeling tired and frustrated. When you do this, you leave very little room for error and unexpected events. 

On the other hand, when you allow yourself some downtime, you also give yourself room to breathe and a chance to be more spontaneous. It’s not an act of laziness. On the contrary, this prevents you from falling into the dreadful catch-up mode and allows you to be more present and process things at your own pace. So build margin into your schedule and enjoy the space.

The Takeaway

Keep in mind that your daily routine is much more than an item you check off of a list.

The goal here is to improve your quality of life as well as the lives of those around you. If your focus is all scattered while you try to go through the motions and tackle everything all at once, then you can’t expect good results.

So be intentional, take accountability, and allow yourself room to breathe!

What daily routines are the most important to you, and why? I’d love to hear more about your thoughts in the comments section below.

    Amanda Da Silva, Personal Growth Coach

    I'm here to help you achieve your goals and dreams and live a life of happiness and fulfillment. I'm an educator, CEO, and coach with 20-years of experience helping people grow and lead. I have a Masters in Leadership and Administration, but my real passion is personal delevopment and helping people achieve the impossible.

