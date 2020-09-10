How To Stay Connected With Others During Quarantine

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, people have been forced to stay in their homes and practice social distancing. This has created barriers in face-to-face interactions and forced loved ones to remain more health-conscious.

Because of quarantine and lockdowns, it’s challenging to stay connected with others. It’s no longer the norm to hang out with friends at bars or attend large social gatherings. Instead, you have to live with caution to protect yourself as well as others.

But just because quarantine is in effect doesn’t mean your social life has to suffer. Although it presents its own challenges, this period in life can be a great teacher. And that includes learning how to connect with others despite the hardships in front of you.

If you want to stay better connected during the pandemic, here are a few tips to help you get started.

Find Different Ways to Interact

You may not be able to hang out in person, but that doesn’t mean you need to cease all contact. If anything, now is the perfect opportunity to reach out to those you’ve been meaning to and do so in a unique way.

To maintain human connection, try using video calls and phone calls. Hearing someone’s voice or seeing their face makes a world of difference in how the conversation feels. It may not be exactly the same as interacting in person, but it’s an upgrade from text messaging and sending emails. Using different communication methods is essential to spice up conversations and explore new ways to talk to others.

Get Active on Social Media

Social media has more than 3 billion users worldwide, so it’s safe to say there are a lot of people you can connect with. By searching for specific keywords and hashtags, you can find people who share similar interests and opinions. Starting a conversation on social media is far less intimidating than having a formal discussion with a stranger.

You can also use social media to connect with people you know in real life. For some, it might be easier to keep up with the details of their day-to-day life if they’re active on social platforms. It also provides a way to keep in touch through likes, comments, and emojis.

Communicate Openly

For many, not being able to socialize freely can lead to loneliness. It’s difficult to go from regularly seeing loved ones to barely seeing them at all.

What’s worse is when you have poor communication skills or lack the motivation to keep up with conversations over the phone. Some people just don’t do well with texting or calls and prefer seeing people in person. But this can make their loved ones feel uncared for and ignored.

Consider how important it is to you to be open, honest, and communicative with those you care about. They’re likely worth the effort it takes to build successful relationships that last through the hard times.

Listen to Podcasts

Though podcasts aren’t direct forms of communication, they do allow you to dive into other people’s conversations. Listening to others talk as though they’re speaking to you directly makes you feel like part of the conversation. During difficult times, it’s important to feel connected to others, no matter how that may be.

Podcasts give you something to think about as you’re introduced to new perspectives and outlooks. Regardless of the genre you’re into, there’s a podcast out there for everyone. As you find ones you like, make sure to compile a list so you can return to them at any time.

Over to You

Now more than ever, it’s crucial to keep your social connections alive and keep your friends and family close. It may be hard to meet new people, but getting to know someone virtually isn’t a new idea. You can also listen to friendly podcasts and use other methods of communication to maintain relationships that thrive. How will you connect with others during quarantine?