Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Start a Successful Family Business

In today’s modern world, and with the uncertainty that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought upon our nation, Americans are becoming more resilient and creative in how they build their futures. In the U.S. alone, 89% of all businesses are small businesses with less than 20 employees. In addition to that, one in five is a […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

In today’s modern world, and with the uncertainty that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought upon our nation, Americans are becoming more resilient and creative in how they build their futures. In the U.S. alone, 89% of all businesses are small businesses with less than 20 employees. In addition to that, one in five is a family-owned business. (Small Business Administration, 2019).

Owning a small business and managing one as a family can pose great risks, both personally and professionally. Data shows that 70% of small, family-owned businesses fail or are sold before the second generation can take the reins. Between the struggles of building a business and maintaining personal and professional boundaries, operating a successful family business takes hard work, a solid and detailed business plan, and great communication skills. 

If you are considering starting a family business, or perhaps you are knee-deep in one as you read this article, here are a few pieces of advice to remember as you plan for your growth:

Develop a solid business plan and structured leadership roles.

You might have a great idea in place and the business may be chugging along at a rate that is manageable to you at the moment. However, what do you do if business explodes? Conversely, what do you do if it plummets? 

A solid business plan that the entire family agrees upon is your first step in ensuring longevity. Develop a road map of possibilities and identify what happens in each of those cases. Do you hire outside of the family? What can you outsource? Does the family agree on utilizing professional connections? Having answers for these questions and more will help when questions and crises arise. 

In addition, it is important to define each person’s role within the business and what their responsibilities are. Maintaining professional roles will nix finger-pointing and allow an even transition to leaving personal feelings at bay.

Maintain strong and open lines of communication.

Once you have your business plan in place, be sure to stay connected. It can be easy to get bogged down by the day-to-day mundane tasks of running a family business, so you should remember to keep logs, journals, or weekly activity emails so everyone within the company stays up-to-date and on the same page. 

When issues arise, schedule time to meet immediately and discuss the problem and every possible solution. Within your business plan, you should identify a way to make final decisions—is it all-or-nothing, or majority rules? 

Any successful entrepreneur will tell you that humility is a key characteristic in building a successful following and a successful business. Stay open, humble, and always fight for what you think is right. 

Plan for the future.

Most importantly, when building a family business, you want to be sure that the legacy you are building is passed down for generations. Keep the younger generation involved. Allow them to take part in the bigger meetings and planning sessions. Allow them to understand the decisions you are making. Getting involved early on will help the younger generation feel a sense of loyalty to the business. Making sure they feel like their voice matters will make them feel proud to be part of such a legacy. 

Develop a conversation about what it means to take over the family business, but allow those that are to follow to have their own dreams as well. If they decide that the family business is not for them, rewrite the plan and create a way for the business to continue in a way that suits the entire family.

    Jack Covington, Entrepreneur

    New York-based author, Jack Covington, has a passion for all things entrepreneurial. Through his writing, Jack aims to inspire small-business owners by sharing success stories and helpful marketing tips.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Running a Successful Family Business | Barry Kornfeld

    by Barry Kornfeld
    Community//

    How to Grow Your Family Business | Barry Kornfeld

    by Barry Kornfeld
    Community//

    Starting Your First Business as a Family | Barry Kornfeld

    by Barry Kornfeld

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.