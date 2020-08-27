While it may sound convenient commuting to the office every day it has a major consequence, i.e. sleep loss. During such times of uncertainty and environmental changes, the sleep pattern of most people has been adversely affected.

It has been scientifically proven that sleep plays a fundamental role in maintaining overall physical and mental health. For children and teens, it is necessary for proper brain development, whereas, for adults, it helps the immune system in fighting infection and maintaining good health.

While most of us portray sleep as a resting period, it is in fact, a very active time in which vital restoration, strengthening, and processing of the body functions occur. So, the question which arises is “How to sleep well while working from home?”

The first thing in this context which you should know is that getting adequate sleep does not ensure that you are sleeping well. Instead, maintaining a proper sleep schedule is what should be your ultimate objective.

What impact can sleep have on your work performance?

Research studies show that Americans are engaging in 40% less physical activity while spending 20% more time asleep. But before going into the tips for getting proper sleep while working from home it is necessary to know how it can improve your daily performance.

Improves alertness, creativity, and focus

Research studies reveal that getting proper sleep improves your alertness, sharpens your focus, and boost mental and physical performance. Afternoon nappers have observed an increase in productivity and creativity after getting a short nap post-lunch.

Boost memory and mood

Healthcare experts have found out that a nap during the day time can improve your memory by up to 33%. Also, getting a short nap in the afternoon minimizes grumpiness and reduces your cravings for intermittent snacking.

Minimizes mistakes and errors

Proper sleep can contribute positively to your daily performance by keeping you mentally sharp and active, especially those who work on rotational shifts. Also, getting a nap in the afternoon can eliminate the possibility of late afternoon drowsiness and contribute towards better cognitive performance.

Tips to sleep well while working from home

So, now you must be eager to achieve all these by knowing the tips useful for getting proper sleep while working from home. Read on to know more.

Avoid staying in bed for long hours

You might be tempted to hit the snooze button and not leave the bed until you need to log on. But such a decision might induce a feeling of laziness. Stick to your usual routine as much as possible to help you stay productive and feel fresh throughout the day.

It is necessary to schedule your sleeping hours to maintain a consistent sleep pattern. Experts recommend getting 7 to 9 hours of sleep daily. Properly scheduling your sleeping time will help you to sleep and wake up at the same time.

Maintain a cool environment

You might want to have a cozy bed while sleeping so don’t be shy on spending on a quality mattress because the best mattress topper in market may be expensive but its worth it in longer run. A good mattress keeps your body temperature needs to be at an optimal level to ensure a comfortable night’s sleep. If your body gets overheated it might keep you from falling fast asleep.

Linen is good for cool bedding and also eco-friendly. It is made from a natural material, flax, that is biodegradable. You can also sip a glass or half of water to cool down your body temperature.

Do not work from your bed

Are you working from your bed? Never ever! As long as your body is in contact with the bed, your brain associates it with sleep. This prevents you from fully concentrating on your work and lure you to fall asleep, making you feel lazy.

Take a short nap

The National Sleep Foundation has segregated napping into three categories – habitual napping, emergency napping, and planned napping. For people working from home, short naps in between working hours are generally categorized as emergency or planned napping.

Short naps, also known as power naps, usually range from 15 to 20 minutes and can be extremely helpful in recharging the energy levels and keeping the performance level at its peak.

Aromatherapy is a good option

If you are having trouble falling asleep, you can explore some aromatherapy. Take a few drops of essential oils in a diffuser and add them to your bath water or you can spray them on bed linens. Some of the commonly used essential oils include jasmine and lavender.

Reduce the screen time

Most work-from-home activity involves staring at your computer and phone screen all day. But most of these gadgets emit blue light which adversely affects the production of the sleep-inducing hormones and disrupts the balance of your circadian rhythm. Try to stay away from all such gadgets at least an hour before bedtime. If it is not possible, use blue-filtering apps or settings to reduce the exposure to blue light.

Fix your boundaries

Mixing your professional and personal work may cause a disturbance in your daily routine. Therefore, you must consider segregating between your personal and professional work. Choose a specific area as your home office to avoid any interference with your personal work. Also, try to refrain from doing any office work after your usual working hours.

What are the recommended hours of sleep by age?

Physical maturity and brain development are influenced by your sleeping patterns along with other regulating factors such as health, daily routine, age, substance use, etc. Among these, age is the simplest parameter to calculate the optimal sleep time. Teenagers who work from home should get daily 8 to 10 hours of sleep, whereas, adults above the age of 18 years should ensure 7 to 8 hours of sleep daily.