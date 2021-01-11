How to Show You Care This Valentine’s Day

The last romantic gift I received from my husband was a tear-jerker.

It cost zero dollars. And he didn’t even do much.

But it kept us entranced for hours. You see, this genuis man wrapped up the many cards that I sent him during our stint at long-distance dating.

This was over ten years ago, and it brought back a flood of beautiful memories. What were we doing during that time? How were we feeling? What were we thinking?

Three kids and a LOT of life experience later, that evening felt like we were in our early 20s again, young and holding hands. It was a sweet reminder of the life we’ve built together. We both couldn’t believe how fun it was to go through those simple cards.

And I can easily say that it was the best gift he’s ever given me.

Mostly because, in that moment, I knew that he still cared. They meant as much to him as they did to me. And that’s what this article is all about. The fun and creative ways to show you care.

If, like me, you’re looking for something special to do or make this year, check out these five!

1. Wrap Up Your Past

As my husband’s gift shows, it’s the thought that counts. So, wrap up something from the past that will keep the two of you busy! Alternatively, find emails and text messages from your time together and turn the meaningful ones into a gift.

These are FREE, thoughtful, and only require a small amount of work!

2. Plan a Date or Getaway

If you have kids, you know that time together is a luxury not experienced often enough. So, plan that time together! Perhaps that’s just a night to yourselves, or a sweet weekend away.

Either way, your partner will appreciate that you want to spend time with him or her, and that you’re going through the work to make it happen.

3. Get Creative With Food

Whether it’s a picnic, fondue, dinner bar, or chocolate testing, nothing says love like food. So, think about your partner’s preferences. Does he like fancy cheeses? Does she get into truffles?

You’ll win extra brownie points by making them the highlight of the meal.

4. Personalize Your Gift

If you’re considering a gift for your beloved, go with something that is meaningful over anything else.

Examples include posters of places you’ve been together, engravings of meaningful phrases, or a silly inside joke that has lasted the test of time. Check out these easy love gifts for more ideas!

“You always gain by giving love.” Reese Witherspoon

5. Write a Sweet Note

Finally, when was the last time you told your partner in detail why you love him or her? Valentine’s Day is your chance!

Write it on a sticky note, the bathroom mirror, or go old-school with a love letter! No matter what, don’t overthink it. Just say how you feel or something you appreciate about the person.

Even something such as “thank you for always taking out the trash” is good! And it will not go unnoticed.

In Conclusion

This year for Valentine’s Day, plan ahead and let the ones you love really know you care with something that comes from the heart. Making them feel good will spread to you too, and you’ll watch your relationships bloom.

After all, my husband earned a million brownie points for giving me cards (that I had given him). And he’s still proud of himself today. If he can do it, you and I can too.