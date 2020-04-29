Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How To Shift Your Business During A Crisis

The Coronavirus Pandemic has changed the world as we know it today. With so many businesses struggling, it seems like there's no end to this pandemic. However, there are ways to shift your business for the best chance of survival and even growth. Jorge Alberto Lloreda, CEO and founder of FactorBrokers since 2006, explains more.

The coronavirus pandemic is greatly influencing businesses all over the world. For some, the virus has become an opportunity to help their neighbors and expand their business. For others, it has the potential to ruin their company. For many entrepreneurs and small businesses, the key to surviving this crisis will be rethinking their business. Here are some tips for shifting a business to address the current catastrophe.

Take Advantage of New Technology

One of the most important things is for entrepreneurs to think of ways they can continue operating despite current limitations. For many, the answer to this problem is the technology that encourages online interactions. The ability to provide everything from meals to tutoring online can make it possible for some entrepreneurs to continue offering their essential services in a new environment. Right now, investing in a new website and app-based products may be a wise choice for many companies.

Pivot to Address New Needs

For many entrepreneurs, their primary services are no longer required. Those in the hospitality industry, such as companies that help book music festivals or provide catering, have been struck especially hard by shifting demands. In these cases, it may be best to take a long, hard look at the company and think of new ways it can help others. For example, Park Place Payments, a credit card company, realized that they and many others were struggling to get funds, so they launched a small business relief plan instead. Companies willing to be flexible may have a better chance of surviving the crisis.

Be Sensitive to Customers Worries

Customer backlash has already caused many companies to struggle. Most customers feel like there is nothing wrong with businesses trying to find ways to keep operating. Still, those who try to take advantage of others with things like price gouging or laying off employees who attempt to unionize have lost a lot of customers. The right public relations campaign can make a huge difference when much of the population is feeling stressed and scared. Offering discounts, emphasizing community outreach, and continuing to care for employees can help a company keep the positive reputation they need to survive during these trying times.

Jorge Alberto Lloreda, CEO and President at FactorBrokers Inc. & Factor Plus

Based out of Miami, Jorge Alberto Lloreda is an accomplished entrepreneur and international businessman, amassing over 25 years of experience in commercial finance. After graduating from Boston College's School of Management, Jorge began his first job as a broker in one of South America's most prominent brokerage firms. For the next decade or so, he worked his way up through the industry, gaining priceless experience and insight into commercial finance. In 2006, a year after moving back to the US, Jorge founded FactorBrokers Inc. He and his company specialize in factor lending—a form of lending especially useful for small businesses, providing them with working capital without the associated debt. After experiencing great success with his first business, Jorge Lloreda opened Factor Plus in 2015. Jorge is a big believer in hard work and dedication. The two values have helped him succeed in his own business ventures, and he loves having the ability to help other, hard working entrepreneurs all over the world.

