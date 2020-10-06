How To Set Healthy Boundaries At Work: 4 Tips

In any environment, it’s important to set healthy boundaries both with yourself and with others. How you set boundaries in the workplace determines how you work with others, perform tasks, and more.

Unfortunately, many people struggle to set boundaries at work. And as a result, they feel burnout, exhaustion, and fatigue. It’s difficult to stay productive and perform well when you don’t feel mentally or emotionally prepared for what’s on your plate.

Creating healthy boundaries in the workplace ensures that your wellbeing and health aren’t at risk. It also means you can keep up with the workload and effectively work with your colleagues to complete critical tasks and succeed.

If you want to set healthy boundaries at work but aren’t sure where to start, here are a few tips to help you get started.

Determine Your Boundaries

If you aren’t quite sure where to draw your boundaries, then the first step is to determine that line. People are comfortable with different aspects of their job while others aren’t, so that’s up to you to decide.

Your boundaries are determined by your values and can help you better understand what limits to set. When you know where your values lie, it’s easier to be firm about where you stand and what you need from your job.

For example, you may have side projects you’re working on that you want to prioritize. However, you have so much on your plate at work that you can barely keep up. When you get home, you feel so burnt out that you don’t have the energy for anything but sitting on the couch. Setting a healthy boundary here might mean speaking to your boss about reducing your workload so you can reach your personal goals and even monetize your hobby.

Take Time Off

Unfortunately, too many employees don’t take advantage of their vacation time. They may need a break, but their stress and anxiety prevent them from stepping away from their workload.

However, not taking the time to get away from what stresses you will only worsen the problem. When you feel overwhelmed, it’s crucial to take the time to perform self-care and relax. But it’s challenging to do that if you don’t make the time for it.

Scheduling time off work is the best way to guarantee that you perform self-care and look after yourself. Whether you visit another country or stay home to relax, it’s important to set a boundary with your work and concentrate on other areas of your life. You finally have the time to do what you enjoy, like spending time with family, working out, and exploring new places.

Communicate Right Away

You can’t expect people to cater to your needs and maintain your boundaries if you don’t communicate them. Unless you’ve expressed to others how you feel and what you need to do your best, you won’t get the response you need.

When someone crosses a boundary at work, speak up about it on the spot. The longer you wait to resolve the issue and express your concern, the harder it’ll be to resolve. Going days or weeks without discussing the issue means it’s likely to happen again. What’s worse, the person who crossed your boundary may not understand where you’re coming from later.

If a coworker asks too many questions about your personal life, tell them that as soon as it happens. You aren’t rude or out of terms for being honest about how their actions make you feel. You’re giving them crucial feedback so both of you feel more comfortable working with each other. In the moment, it’s easier for them to understand where you’re coming from so it doesn’t happen again.

Learn to Say No

Some people believe that they have to say yes to everything to reach the top and meet their goals, but this couldn’t be further from the truth. Learning to say no at work is a game-changer for setting firm boundaries that others respect.

Unfortunately, saying no to someone is easier said than done and might even require you to practice. Yes, really. If you have trouble telling someone no, then get into the habit of saying the word out loud to yourself. The more you get used to saying and hearing it, the easier it’ll be in a real situation.

Additionally, you can practice saying no to lower risk situations. If a street vendor offers you food you don’t want, say no. It doesn’t cause either of you harm and helps you get into the habit of standing up for yourself. Simple situations like these can be great practice at setting boundaries in different settings, especially at work.

Over to You

Maintaining healthy boundaries at work doesn’t have to be complicated. If you stick to it, it’ll become easier to reinforce what those boundaries are and for your colleagues to respect them. With these tips, you should be on your way to a healthier work environment that you’re happy to be in. How will you set boundaries in the workplace?