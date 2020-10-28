Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Serve The Unique Needs of ANY Prospect

No two prospects are the same. Regardless of the industry you’re in, each and every person you speak with over the phone will have a unique situation, budget, and set of needs. Because of this, it’s key in any online coaching business to have a value ladder with your offer. What is a value ladder? […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Austin Distel | Unsplash
Austin Distel | Unsplash

No two prospects are the same.

Regardless of the industry you’re in, each and every person you speak with over the phone will have a unique situation, budget, and set of needs.

Because of this, it’s key in any online coaching business to have a value ladder with your offer.

What is a value ladder? It’s simple.

A value ladder is a tiered structure of your offer that has a “bread and butter” offer with a cheaper option and a more expensive option.

The cheaper option typically offers less personal access to you, while the more expensive option includes something significant like more time with you individually or a “done for you” type of service.

With our business model, our ladder is as follows:

  • Our most expensive tier is a done-for-you service where we build out the entire coaching business for a client.
  • The middle tier is our “bread and butter” done-with-you offer, where we give clients access to our full program while also giving them 24/7 access to our time and a weekly coaching call as well.
  • And our bottom tier is a “do it yourself” offer that gives clients access to our full program but minimal access to our time, which is obviously cheaper.

This way, we are able to serve prospects mainly with our middle “bread and butter” offer, while still being able to offer a more valuable package for those with the budget and a less hands-on package for interested prospects who don’t have the budget or don’t want to commit as much.

Regardless of your offer, having this tiered value ladder is huge when it comes to sales and catering to more prospects regardless of their situation.

One more thing to note is that you should focus on the more expensive offer first, and then descend down the value ladder from there.

Once you get a few clients through your more expensive offering, you will perfect your fulfillment system and processes and be able to better serve future clients.

On top of that, you will find key points of the process that you can productize later on in a lower ticket offering, which gives you many ways to “descend” the value ladder with future prospects.

Over time, you can focus most of your attention on your lower volume of “bread and butter” high ticket clients, while still creating passive income through your lower ticket productized offerings.

If you’re interested in learning more, be sure to stay up to date with our social media channels and read our frequently posted blogs filled with free content and resources.

Watch Our Free Training: https://www.launchyourknowledge.com/
Subscribe to Our Podcast: https://anchor.fm/knowledgex
Follow Us On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/knowledgexus/
Follow Us On LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/knowledgexusa/
Follow Us On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/knowledgexus/

    Christian Bonnier, Thrive Global Campus Editor-at-Large from SUNY Binghamton

    I am a freshman at Binghamton University studying Accounting in the School of Management. I also co-host the Real Talk University Podcast where my friend Andre and I interview entrepreneurs to provide insight and advice to our college-aged target audience.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Bettering Communities: How Barry Barbee, A Georgia-based Entrepreneur Channeled His Greatest Loss Into A Revolutionary Purpose-Driven Business

    by Nadya Rousseau
    Community//

    Values in Action

    by Nick Peluso
    Shutterstock
    Community//

    A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

    by Colin Milner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.