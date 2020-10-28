How to Serve The Unique Needs of ANY Prospect

No two prospects are the same.

Regardless of the industry you’re in, each and every person you speak with over the phone will have a unique situation, budget, and set of needs.

Because of this, it’s key in any online coaching business to have a value ladder with your offer.

What is a value ladder? It’s simple.

A value ladder is a tiered structure of your offer that has a “bread and butter” offer with a cheaper option and a more expensive option.

The cheaper option typically offers less personal access to you, while the more expensive option includes something significant like more time with you individually or a “done for you” type of service.

With our business model, our ladder is as follows:

Our most expensive tier is a done-for-you service where we build out the entire coaching business for a client.

The middle tier is our “bread and butter” done-with-you offer, where we give clients access to our full program while also giving them 24/7 access to our time and a weekly coaching call as well.

And our bottom tier is a “do it yourself” offer that gives clients access to our full program but minimal access to our time, which is obviously cheaper.

This way, we are able to serve prospects mainly with our middle “bread and butter” offer, while still being able to offer a more valuable package for those with the budget and a less hands-on package for interested prospects who don’t have the budget or don’t want to commit as much.

Regardless of your offer, having this tiered value ladder is huge when it comes to sales and catering to more prospects regardless of their situation.

One more thing to note is that you should focus on the more expensive offer first, and then descend down the value ladder from there.

Once you get a few clients through your more expensive offering, you will perfect your fulfillment system and processes and be able to better serve future clients.

On top of that, you will find key points of the process that you can productize later on in a lower ticket offering, which gives you many ways to “descend” the value ladder with future prospects.

Over time, you can focus most of your attention on your lower volume of “bread and butter” high ticket clients, while still creating passive income through your lower ticket productized offerings.

