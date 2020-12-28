How to Save Our Planet and Achieve Environmental Sustainability

Our planet has provided us with plenty of natural resources that we need, such as air, water, and food. However, industrialization in today’s world has led to serious environmental problems that threaten the sustainability of the earth for future generations. Changes in weather patterns are likely to affect food production, and rising sea levels are causing catastrophes across the globe. That’s why we must act drastically to stop the irreversible damage that is being done to the ecosystems.

Concerns about environmental problems have led to the emergence of advocacy movements all around the world. Students and activists are calling for stricter laws to limit environmental destruction, and economic efforts toward increased sustainability are in effect. The UN has also made it possible for people to donate through apps like Milkywire in order to further environmental conservation causes. But what else can be done to save the planet? Here is what you can do.

Using renewable energy

Instead of using polluting sources of energy, renewable energy should be embraced. One perfect way of preserving nature is through the use of solar energy. When you use solar panels, you do not release toxic chemicals into the air. This way you will not only be saving mother nature but also your money, since solar energy is cheaper. In Singapore, for example, the government has mounted solar panels in all its buildings in order to champion the environmental cause.

In addition, always try to keep your home environmentally friendly by improving the efficiency of your energy. You can do this by ensuring that you have sufficient insulation such as energy-saving windows. You can also try using a thermostat that is programmable for more efficient cooling and heating and energy-saving bulbs for efficient lighting. The good thing is that governments in many countries now provide incentives for green rentals or homes at an affordable or no cost.

Avoiding littering of non-biodegradable wastes

There is loads of trash littering our backyards, the beach, and the bay. People are always leaving behind food leftovers, packs of plastic, slippers, and bottles of glass lying everywhere. The environment gets poisoned by this. When this non-biodegradable trash gets into water bodies, it harms the fish and other marine species, because they misinterpret it as food. Therefore we should try to adopt efficient and adequate disposable mechanisms as a way of managing our waste.

Additionally, it is easy to protect nature by reducing the use of plastic bags while shopping. Many nations, such as Malaysia, are decreasing the use of plastic bags. You can cut down on plastic waste by using cheap hand-carrying bags instead of plastic bags. You can also try reusable shopping bags or avoid products that are packed in plastic packaging material. This way, the amount of plastic waste getting into the environment will be greatly reduced.

Environmental awareness campaigns

We should all be adaptive to nature and follow good methods of disposing of waste. However, from this alone, the world can not be saved. In reality, many of the advantages that our good practices can accomplish are undone by millions of others’ bad habits. That is why governments across the world must make people aware of conducting environmental sensitization campaigns. These campaigns will help to influence people, hence making them inculcate green practices to save the world.

Furthermore, everybody should read and share these environmental conservation messages in a way that is insightful and convincing. For the earth, this would do more good than saving a bucket of water or banning plastic. When more people are empowered with the right knowledge regarding environmental conservation, then they will have the motivation of putting this into action. Even if only three people spread their knowledge to ten other people, the force will still spread exponentially.

Observe environmental sustainaibility when traveling

Driving less is one way of helping to prevent climate change. You can try carpooling or using public transit rather than driving your car. You can even consider riding a bike or walking if your destination is not very far. Carbon dioxide (CO2) contributes greatly to changing weather patterns and automobiles generate a significant portion of this gas. It’s estimated that 2 pounds of carbon dioxide are released into the atmosphere with each 2-mile drive you take.

Practising waste recycling

Besides disposing of waste, we can embrace recycling. By recycling, we can reduce the quantity of new materials that are made by converting old items into valuable things. For example, you can reuse a jam container as a candle holder, or old tins as flower pots. However, before recycling, always think of reducing in the first instance. This is because eventually, the recycled items will still end up in the environment with the rest of the trash.

Observe sustainable eating habits

About 14 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions come from the livestock industry. Rearing animals for dairy and meat requires a lot of space and plenty of feed and water. The production of meat itself creates more CO2 than the production of grains, vegetables, and legumes. Therefore, you have your three chances in a day to make it count. By shifting from meat-dominated meals to more plant-based meals, you will be lowering the negative impact on our planet.

However, this does not necessarily mean that you should be a vegetarian or a vegan. You can consider options such as Meatless Mondays or choose a plant-based alternative when you should be having meat for even only one meal. We know that spinach salad looks intimidating, but it can be done. You can also motivate others to take part in fighting climate change. It can be simply discussing the problems or coordinating meetings and activities in your area.

Achieving environmental sustainaibility in a nutshell

It is in our control as long as we are united to save our world. Let us secure our environment and protect our supply of air and water. All of it starts with love. You just need to avoid littering the environment and discharging non-biodegradable waste into the oceans. Also, make it count by spreading the conservation message to other people. By the end of it all, mother earth will be safe for us and our future generations.