Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Wisdom//

3 Ways to Run More Effective Meetings

Simple tips to help you hold meetings that are focused, inclusive, and productive.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Running meetings effectively is a skill that is essential for employees to thrive. The way a leader runs their meetings can be the difference between employees thriving and feeling motivated or remaining unsuccessful and discouraged. Meetings need to get to the point and sometimes be very stern, but they should also be words of encouragement for employees to achieve the goals set in place. Below we will discuss a few of the best ways to run more effective meetings, as featured in an article on Slack

1. Prepare people to listen actively.

Active listening is when you listen deeply, entirely, and solely to the speaker. Active listeners watch for everything, including mannerisms, gestures, facial expressions, tone of voice, and the words that are being spoken, instead of just thinking of their own response and waiting for their turn to speak. When employees are actively listening, they absorb the meeting points much better and can put the plans to use afterward. Some of the different ways you can encourage employees to be active listeners include making the meeting environment comfortable, setting the meeting during an optimal time for your team, ease into the meeting with ice breakers, and reduce technological distractions.

 2. Ensure that meetings are inclusive. 

Inclusivity in a meeting is not just making sure you remember to invite everyone on your team. Inclusivity is a mindset and an action, making sure everyone feels comfortable to involve themselves  in the meeting and be welcomed with a safe, equal-playing field environment. Removing power structures from meetings makes room for more creativity flow and better engagement. Some of the different ways to make sure employees are feeling inclusive are encouraging them to take written notes on their questions, points they want to remember, and suggestions. You can also break people into groups and motivate them to accomplish a task together or make a certain decision. In addition, you can break your meeting into sections and have a different person leading each part of the agenda for the meeting. 

3. Close out a meeting with solidified next steps.

You do not want to have a meeting with no clear future intention; all this does is drain and frustrate those on your team. The best way to close out a meeting is by making people feel inspired and ready to get things done. Some of the ways you can do this are by summing up the meeting with notes and action items, assigning action items or follow-ups to certain employees, and giving updates on side discussions that were tabled. 

    William Riback, Founding and Managing Partner at The Law Offices of William Riback

    William Riback is an accomplished legal professional managing his own practice. Specializing in appellate advocacy, civil rights, and more, William has successfully tried state and federal cases to jury for the past two decades. Learn more by visiting his website!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to Be a Quiet Leader

    by Stephanie Wells
    Community//

    Microsoft’s CEO: This Is How to Run a Great Meeting

    by Justin Bariso
    Two women sitting in front of a laptop, talking.
    Community//

    5 Ways to Revive Failed Employee Relationships

    by Jared Atchison
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.