How to Rid Yourself of Regrets

One common regret people have in life is the way they live their lives. However, there are many ways we can rethink the way we lead our lives and prevent feelings of regret from ever surfacing, says Georges Chahwan. To help you avoid living your life with a sense of regret, here are some tips that may be helpful. Do not follow everyone and everything and do what ‘the crowd does’. It is easy to be brought down by those around us; however, it takes courage to make the decision to stay true to oneself and take paths less traveled.

Although taking such paths might be scary as it requires breaking free from peers, following your intuition about what you want to do will help you avoid regret. It is important to stop worrying about what others might think of you and live your life the way you feel it should be lived for this will pave the path to living a life without regret.

Another way of ridding yourself of regret is through mindfulness, adds Georges Chahwan. Mindfulness is a state in which you are completely aware and fully immersed in the ‘now’. This can be achieved by meditating for a few minutes every day. If it’s difficult, just take deep breaths and focus on your thoughts. Let go of any distractions that might come your way and see how calm you feel afterward. By doing this, not only will you stop worrying about what other people think or say but you will find peace within yourself.