Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Reset the Team After Shutdown

How are you feeling right now? How is the team doing? Thinking of reopening the office, or do you have a semi-open one now? With no end in sight, the pandemic is draining our collective mojo. Anxiety is taxing and people are exhausted. We can however put a line in the sand. We have made it through the first stage of the pandemic, from crisis control to whatever you want to call this current state of affairs. Now is the perfect time to undertake a team reset. Here’s how.

By

I’ve been talking to many CEOs about how they and their teams are doing now that we are nine or ten weeks into the pandemic. Here’s what many have said:

  • We’re exhausted. There’s been no break from the bushfires, the hail storm, and now a pandemic.
  • We’re doing okay. We’ve managed to make it through with solutions and are hanging in there.
  • Our teams are losing focus. It’s hard to get them to engage.

As a CEO, now is the time to plan your next team gathering. There is still no end in sight. No magical finish line. But there is a little more stability in the uncertainty.

Depending on where you are, and how much restrictions have eased, you need to be planning an important team reset.

We’ve been through a lot. There is more to come. We need to process and make sense of it.

A team reset meeting needs to include:

Stage 1: REFLECT

  • Outline the facts of what happened. A timeline is a great way to do this.
  • Map the journey of feelings. A parallel line, like a heartbeat signal, is a great way for each individual to map their own peaks and troughs through the experience to date.
  • Explore meaning. Ask each person to share what this time has meant for them. Each person’s circumstances and background are unique, and the experience will mean different things to different people.

Stage 2: REVIEW

  • List successes. What has the team done well through this process?
  • Explore lessons. Not everything was great I am sure. What can we learn from this experience?
  • Identify what we can carry forward. What new practices, values, or attitudes do we want to take with us through the next phase of our work together?

Stage 3: RENEW

  • Check in with the vision. Is this still relevant and meaningful?
  • Check in with the path forward. Do the next steps make sense for the vision and our current circumstances?
  • Check our goals. Do they need adjusting or ditching? Do we need new goals?

Put some closure on the first stage of the pandemic response. The acute first stage of the crisis is over. That’s worth acknowledging and sharing with each other.

Every gathering is a special opportunity to create community, to celebrate, and to connect. This is especially important now. Be kind to one another, and make some space for a pause and a deep breath together. We’ve been through a lot. Good on us.

Another good idea is to have this session facilitated externally, so that you can fully contribute as well. I love this work and would be delighted to assist you in the design and facilitation of your Team Reset. Book a chat with me here and let’s explore your team reset now!

*** 

Related Articles:

How to Lead with Confidence Through Uncertainty

Perspectives: Is Your Strategic Plan Full of Holes? Here’s How to Fix it Now

How to Make Sense of Normalised Chaos

***

Zoe Routh

Zoë Routh is a leadership mentor and speaker. English-born, Canadian-raised, Australian-adopted, Outdoor Adventurist and Experiential Educator, Truth Teller, Learner, Cancer Dancer, One-Time Belly Dancer, Aspiring Telemark Skiier, Slayer of Dragons, Mother of Chickens.

From the wild rivers of northern Ontario to the remote regions of Australia, Zoe has spent the last thirty years showing people how to work better together.

She is obsessed with assisting leaders to be truth-tellers and stand strong with their own voice. Her programs in truth-telling with leaders and teams develop robust relationships and assist in navigating uncertain change. Her high impact leadership learning adventures take place indoors and outdoors in spectacular settings.

With over 30 years experience developing leaders, she has published three books: Composure: How Centered Leaders Make the Biggest Impact, Moments: Leadership when it matters most, and Loyalty: Stop unwanted staff turnover, boost engagement, and create lifelong advocates.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Values in Action

by Nick Peluso
Shutterstock
Community//

A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

by Colin Milner
Marc Zaransky
Community//

A Discussion with Marc Zaransky On Maximizing Each Day and Learning From Your Mistakes

by Joey Claudio

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.