How to Remain Resilient as an Entrepreneur and Be Successful With New Leaf Moving Group

New Leaf Moving Group is located in the beautiful grounds of South Florida. This company provides exclusive relocation services for both companies and individuals. There is no job too unique.

New Leaf Moving Group also provides estimates for extra services, such as packing, storage, specific deliveries, and shuttles. They ensure accurate quotes based off the reservation of space. They also provide exquisite customer service, making sure that each move is tailored to every individual.

https://newleafmovinggroup.com/

Why did you decide to create your own business?

New Leaf Moving Group opened its doors with intentions of being a catalyst of change in this industry. Moving brokers have left such a bad taste in customer’s mouths within the last decade. New Leaf Moving Group has put specifics into play to ensure that each customer is happy with the services provided.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

Making a seamless move for all customer is at the top of the list. It is always enlightening to see families and companies successfully settle into their new respective homes and offices.

What suggestions do you have for someone starting in your industry?

This is a very competitive industry. Never lose sight of your companies’ intention to put the customer first. The moving industry is about professionally and efficiently getting people from ‘A’ to ‘B’.

What has been the hardest obstacle your company has overcome?

New Leaf Moving Group has had an influx of moves due to Covid-19. This time has been the most trying for a lot of people across the world. New Leaf Moving Group has made it a point to adapt to the changing times. The company continues to provide job opportunities more and more individuals. In doing so, they are able to create space for more jobs to be completed.

What’s one piece of advice you would give to others regarding your industry?

Make sure to do extensive research before placing a reservation. There are a lot of companies who want your business for all the wrong reasons. They are easy to identify if you are putting in the adequate research.

What trends in your industry excite you?

New Leaf Moving Group enjoys the fast pace of the moving industry. This company thrives under pressure and each employee participates in their own way with a smile on their face!

Where do you see you and your company in 5 years?

In 5 years, New Leaf Moving Group will reach the lives on thousands of families and companies across the United States. They will be the first call of those they have moved in the past.

Explain the proudest day your company has had.

New Leaf Moving Group started to set itself apart from other moving brokers. The day the door opened was by far the most influential day of the company. However, each day a customer is happy with their completed move is the proudest day of New Leaf.