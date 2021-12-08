Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

How To Reach Your Career Goals In 2019

How To Reach Your Career Goals In 2019

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By
Shot of a young businessman having a brainstorming session in a modern office
Shot of a young businessman having a brainstorming session in a modern office

By Ashley Stahl, Originally Published in Forbes

By the time we hit our mid-20s, there’s a clear shift that starts to happen in our mindset toward work. For instance, according to a study from SeniorLiving.org, by 26, over half of Americans have a dream to make their passion profitable.

Unfortunately, those dreams are not always met. However, there is some interesting data we can look at to help decipher where you are in relation to your goals and how you can achieve them.

  • Men and women achieve their career goals around the same age—24. While this may seem young to many readers, in the digital age, there’s no limit to how much you can achieve with the right team and a healthy amount of drive. If you feel stuck on your goal, get inspired! Find a mentor or colleague who can speak directly to you and help you put your goals into perspective.
  • Millennials are starting businesses earlier than Gen Xers and Baby Boomers. Without the need to necessarily climb the corporate ladder, Millennials are finding much more freedom by taking advantage of the technology at their fingertips. If you have a general idea of how to operate a business or marketing campaign, then take the time to nurture that desire. Outsource what you don’t know and see what sticks, you may be surprised with the result!
  • One in three Millennials and Gen Xers accomplish their milestone goals compared to nearly half of Baby Boomers. While Baby Boomers may start their businesses later than younger generations that followed, they have also spent more of their lives creating a solid network with colleagues and clients. You don’t need to wait until you’re in your 40s to achieve your career goals, but you should learn from those who have achieved their goals later in life. Marketing and a steadfast work ethic are strong components of a successful business, but equally important are the team you build and the network you cultivate.

As the job market grows and the tools around us shift, there is no limit to what we can accomplish given the right mindset. Go with your gut, but also be sure to do the appropriate amount of legwork and research you’ll be well on your way to achieving your career goals in 2019 and beyond!

For a FREE course to land a new job you love, launch your dream business, or find your purpose, visit https://ashleystahl.com/ 

    Ashley Stahl

    I'm a career coach, keynote speaker, podcast host (You Turn Podcast) and author, here to help you step into a career you're excited about and aligned with. This may look like coaching you 1:1, hosting you in one of my courses, or meeting you at one of workshops or keynote speaking engagements! I also own CAKE Publishing, a house of ghostwriters, copywriters, publicists and SEO whizzes that help companies and influencers expand their voice online. Before being an entrepreneur, I was an award-winning counterterrorism professional who helped the Pentagon in Washington, DC with preparing civilians to prepare for the frontlines of the war on terror.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Motivation is Important in Life – Stafford Schlitt

    by Alexander Maxwell
    Community//

    Monika Peja Shares Ways To Achieve Goals In Life

    by Alexander Maxwell
    Community//

    How to Set Effective Career Goals

    by Claudia H. David
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.