How To Reach Your Career Goals In 2019

By Ashley Stahl, Originally Published in Forbes

By the time we hit our mid-20s, there’s a clear shift that starts to happen in our mindset toward work. For instance, according to a study from SeniorLiving.org, by 26, over half of Americans have a dream to make their passion profitable.

Unfortunately, those dreams are not always met. However, there is some interesting data we can look at to help decipher where you are in relation to your goals and how you can achieve them.

Men and women achieve their career goals around the same age—24. While this may seem young to many readers, in the digital age, there’s no limit to how much you can achieve with the right team and a healthy amount of drive. If you feel stuck on your goal, get inspired! Find a mentor or colleague who can speak directly to you and help you put your goals into perspective.

Millennials are starting businesses earlier than Gen Xers and Baby Boomers. Without the need to necessarily climb the corporate ladder, Millennials are finding much more freedom by taking advantage of the technology at their fingertips. If you have a general idea of how to operate a business or marketing campaign, then take the time to nurture that desire. Outsource what you don't know and see what sticks, you may be surprised with the result!

One in three Millennials and Gen Xers accomplish their milestone goals compared to nearly half of Baby Boomers. While Baby Boomers may start their businesses later than younger generations that followed, they have also spent more of their lives creating a solid network with colleagues and clients. You don't need to wait until you're in your 40s to achieve your career goals, but you should learn from those who have achieved their goals later in life. Marketing and a steadfast work ethic are strong components of a successful business, but equally important are the team you build and the network you cultivate.

As the job market grows and the tools around us shift, there is no limit to what we can accomplish given the right mindset. Go with your gut, but also be sure to do the appropriate amount of legwork and research you’ll be well on your way to achieving your career goals in 2019 and beyond!

