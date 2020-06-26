Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How To Quickly Stop Second-Guessing Yourself And Trust Your Instincts So You Can Stop Without Wasting Time…

I fired a staff member yesterday.  I'd been thinking about it for 2-3 weeks. Which meant I fired them 2-3 weeks too late.  Any time in my life I've considered eliminating an entity from my life — releasing an employee, ending a business partnership, quitting a job, disconnecting from a romantic interest — I ALWAYS ended up actually doing it.

Dre Baldwin

I fired a staff member yesterday. 

I’d been thinking about it for 2-3 weeks. Which meant I fired them 2-3 weeks too late. 

Any time in my life I’ve considered eliminating an entity from my life — releasing an employee, ending a business partnership, quitting a job, disconnecting from a romantic interest — I ALWAYS ended up actually doing it. 

The issue is how long it takes to turn my consideration into action

I thought about it, re-considered my decision, allowed my fear of change and my unwillingness to deal with temporary inconvenience to add time to my decision. 

None of that ever helped the situation. If anything, it helped me gather even more reasons to support the decision I’d already made. 

You have some things in your life and career that you’ve been thinking about doing. 

Actually, you’re done thinking about it — you know that it needs to happen. You just haven’t, you know, done it yet. 

You will… eventually. Just know: all that time that you allow to pass while you delay action? 

You don’t get it back. 

My book 100 Mental Game Best Practices shares more about personal initiative and moving yourself to action than any other book I know of. You get get 100 Mental Game Best Practices along with 3 additional books as part of the Bulletproof Bundle at http://BulletproofBundle.com 

Make sure to take the following MasterClasses related to this very topic  —      

#538: “What Am I Gonna Do NOW?!?!?!”

#537: How To Become What Other People Believe In

#536: How To Protect Your Time Like You Should

#216: No Control = No Power

#215: No One Can “Make You Feel” – Ever!

#214: I’m The Best – But, I’m Not The Best

#213: The Power Of Doing It Now

How would you like to access not only these, but 1,505+ ADDITIONAL MasterClasses on every  possible topic to advance your Mindset, Business and Life— without having to go searching for the best stuff on your own?     

With the Game Group Membership, you’ll have unlimited access to the best daily teaching — which means it will be nearly impossible for your game to ever fall off like it did in the past.     

When you become a Game Group Member, you get immediate access to ALL of the best material that Dre Baldwin has ever created, all organized and structured for you— PLUS six exclusive bonus courses.     

I’ve created a FREE 14-day trial for you to experience the Game Group for yourself, which includes over 1,500 hours of my BEST material since 2005.        

Get started with your free trial here: http://WorkOnMyGame.com/GameGroup 

Get Started With Your Free Trial Here
Dre "DreAllDay" Baldwin, CEO, Work On Your Game Inc. at Work On Your Game Inc.

In just 5 years, Dre Baldwin went from his high school team’s bench to the first contract of a 9-year professional basketball career. Concurrently, Dre pioneered new genres of personal branding via content publishing.

 

Dre has been blogging since 2005 and began publishing video to YouTube in 2006. He has over 7,000 published videos, with content going out to 134,000+ subscribers and being viewed over 44 million times. Dre’s daily Work On Your Game Show has over 1,500 episodes and 3 million downloads.

 

Dre has given 4 TED Talks on Discipline, Confidence, Mental Toughness & Personal Initiative and has authored 25 books. Dre has appeared in national campaigns with Nike, Finish Line, Wendy’s, Gatorade, Buick, Wilson Sports, STASH Investments and DIME magazine. A Philadelphia native and Penn State alum, Dre lives in Miami.

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

- MARCUS AURELIUS

