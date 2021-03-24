Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Qualify Your Prospects Before Signing Them On As Clients

We all know the feeling.

You just had a tremendous call with a prospect, and all signs are pointing towards them signing on to work with you.

Another client under your belt, time to celebrate! Right?

Not quite.

To save yourself a lot of potential headaches, time, and money down the line, you owe it to yourself to really consider if you will be able to provide value for this client.

For us, we look at a number of things.

First, is their offer proven?

To answer this, we look closely at their case studies, what results they’ve driven for their clients, and how long they’ve been in business.

We also look to see that their offer has a direct monetary gain for their clients, a service that their clients can implement and see a tangible ROI on.

It’s key that we work with clients who have proven offers, otherwise it becomes very difficult to get them a stream of sales calls on their calendar.

Next, we look at if their target audience is in our “sweet spot”.

We’ve found that we deliver the most results for clients that go after small marketing agencies, eCom sites using tools like Klaviyo, and businesses that need sales training.

Even if a prospect is a powerhouse with years of track record, they’re simply not a good fit for us if their audience isn’t in our sweet spot.

Finally, we make sure that the prospect has a high ticket offer.

Since we charge on a Pay-Per-Call basis, it’s key that our clients have a high ticket offer so they see an ROI in working with us.

If our prospects check all 3 of these boxes, we are more than happy to move forward and begin work for them.

This takes discipline, especially when you are first growing your agency and are eager to onboard clients, but we promise that it will save you tremendous amounts of headaches moving forward.

Qualifying a prospect before signing them on as a client isn’t an exact science, but we’ve found it to be incredibly effective for us to ensure that we’re only working with clients we firmly believe we can deliver value for.

It always pays to do your due diligence before signing a client on. Set a list of parameters that you want your ideal client to have, and only move forward when you feel comfortable that a prospect checks all (or, in some cases, most) of these boxes.

You’ll start onboarding clients that you feel confident in delivering for, and you will soon have a group of tremendous client relationships that your business thrives on.

If you’re interested in learning more about Omnichannel Cold Outreach and how we can help you on a Pay-Per-Call basis, feel free to visit our website:

www.knowledgex.us

    Christian Bonnier, Thrive Global Campus Editor-at-Large from SUNY Binghamton

    I am a freshman at Binghamton University studying Accounting in the School of Management. I also co-host the Real Talk University Podcast where my friend Andre and I interview entrepreneurs to provide insight and advice to our college-aged target audience.

