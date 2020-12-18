How to Properly Goal Set to Make 2021 Your Best Year Yet

Let’s face it. 2020 has been tough for a lot of us. I think we are all ready for 2021.

So as 2020 comes to a close we must get prepared for the new year! Do you have your goals mapped out? Do you know what you are ready to tackle? Do you know where you’re headed? How do you really want to live? Who do you want to meet? Where do you want to travel? Do you want to improve your physical, mental, or spiritual well-being?

You should be asking yourself these questions to prepare yourself for 2021.

Unfortunately, many of us don’t fully understand how goal-setting works. It’s become a fad at the beginning of the year that most of us don’t stick to anyway. Well, I am here to tell you that goal-setting is deeply embedded into our very being.

Humans are naturally goal-oriented human beings. We have unconscious goals to eat, reproduce, and survive. We also have conscious goals. Whether it be related to income, health, or vacations we want to experience.

Goals provide meaning for our lives. They are like our personal guiding light to give us purpose. If you don’t set clear goals for yourself you could feel as though you are walking through life without meaning or purpose.

The question you must ask yourself is would you rather be in the passenger seat while someone is driving your life or do you want to be in the driver’s seat taking full control of your destiny? When you don’t consciously set goals for yourself you are allowing someone else to control your destiny. You’re also leaving your life to chance. Don’t leave your life to chance. Know where you are going in life before someone or something else makes that decision for you.

“If you don’t know where you are going, you might wind up someplace else.” – Yogi Berra

Many of us fall into this bucket of not setting or keeping goals for ourselves and it has fostered stagnation, ruts, and lack of growth in our lives. Setting goals for yourself is the easiest way to continuing to reach your highest self.

Once you’ve taken the time to set your goals you must review them every day. Most people set them & forget them. That’s not how your brain works. You need to review your goals every day. More importantly, you should review your goals right before you go to sleep and right before you wake up.

When you review your goals right before you go to sleep and right before you wake up — your brain is actually slowly positioning itself to operate in the Alpha brain wave state. During these states of consciousness, your subconscious mind is actually more suggestible. And because your subconscious mind makes up 95% of who we are this can have a substantial impact on your thoughts, actions, and goals.

Once you implement a consistent routine of reviewing your goals right before you arise in the morning and right before you go to sleep you will begin to experience synchronicities, moments of “luck,” and coincidences.

The average human has about 60,000 thoughts running through their head every single day and if you can begin to influence them with your goals, your life will begin to work for you, not against you.

Your thoughts control your life. And your goals can help effectively guide your thoughts toward your desired outcomes.

So remember, don’t just set goals for 2021. Review them at least three times a day, particularly right before you go to sleep and right before you arise in the morning.

And watch your life begin to unfold right before your eyes. You will become a conscious creator of your destiny.



– Chazz Scott, Founder of Supra Mentem

