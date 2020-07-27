Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Prepare for Your First Leadership Role

If you’ve just been promoted to your first leadership position then congratulations! You’re about to take your first step on a great journey.

Stepping into a leadership role can be daunting. All eyes are on you, and you will be expected to prove yourself right off the bat. Just as a president’s performance is judged based on the first 100 days in office, you will also face a similar judgment during your first several months in this new leadership position.

To help you make the transition more smoothly, here are a few things to keep in mind while easing into your new leadership role.

Watch Your Energy Levels

Entering into your first leadership position brings with it the risk of burning out rather quickly. The demands placed on you as a leader, more often than not, will be more taxing than your previous position.

You may want to do everything all at once when you first become a leader, but you need to pace yourself to avoid burnout. Be self-aware and keep an eye on your energy levels. Once you establish a flow, everything will work out, but do your best to avoid burnout in the beginning.

Don’t Be Afraid To Ask For Help

If you’ve never held a leadership position before, then you may think that you are expected to have all the answers. The truth is, no one has all the answers. Even the greatest leaders rely on advisors.

If you’re having a difficult time adjusting, don’t be afraid to ask for help. Whether it’s your superior, or people in your team, you should feel comfortable reaching out to others for help when you need it.

You Can’t Please Everyone

Many people that find themselves in a leadership role believe that it is their job to become and stay popular. This, in itself, can be very draining. Know that this is not a popularity contest and that you will not be able to please everyone.

Naturally, there will be people who do not like you, for no fault of your own. That’s just the way it is. The earlier you accept that and leave the emotion at the door, the earlier you will be able to settle into your new position.

Accepting your first leadership role can be stressful and taxing. It doesn’t need to be like that though. Keep these tips in mind and you’ll have a better chance of a smooth transition.

Joe Shew, Partner, Chief Operating Officer at R&R Global Partners

Working in the financial sector, Joe Shew has had the opportunity to make an impact on numerous well-known companies throughout his career. After he graduated from Villanova University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting, he started his career at Price Waterhouse as a Manager. Here, he offered financial and consulting services to businesses in order to help them achieve growth and stability. While his work here was rewarding, he made the decision to further his career by taking a new position at The Walt Disney Company. He held several senior and financial operating roles at the company. He was also ranked among the top five financial executives at the organization. In his four years at the company, he had the responsibility of leading the department that focused on offering financial support for Disney’s mergers and acquisitions, including the $19 billion acquisition of ABC. Currently, he holds the role of Partner and Chief Operating Officer at R&R Global Partners, based in Bryn Mawr, PA.

