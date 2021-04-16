How To Practice Vulnerability (3 Simple Ways)

Do you wish you could be more vulnerable around those you want to build relationships with?

Vulnerability is someone’s ability to be open and honest with yourself and others. It’s a sign of emotional intelligence that allows you to connect with people on a deeper level and invite them to get to know you better.

But being truly vulnerable is a skill, one that takes time for many to build. It’s certainly not easy to put yourself out there when you don’t know how you’ll be perceived or if you’ll be judged. That’s why, for some, they need to actively practice vulnerability so they can build healthy relationships and learn more about themselves.

If you want to practice being more vulnerable, here are 3 simple ways to get started.

Abandon Perfectionism

A lot of people fear that being who they truly are around others will reveal that they aren’t perfect human beings. Or, they won’t start that new project that’s been on their mind because they fear failing and becoming the laughing stock of their friends and family.

But striving for perfection will give you the same negative result every time because it’s impossible to be perfect. No matter who you are or how skilled you are at what you do, it’s important to remain realistic about accomplishing your goals.

In vulnerability, there is no room for perfectionism. Vulnerability makes room for error and welcomes mistakes as long as you’re willing to learn from them. Worry less about making all the right moves and saying the right things and, instead, focus on being open and transparent.

Be Transparent with Others

For many, it’s downright scary to think about opening up to people and letting them see every side to you. Showing your happy, motivated side is one thing, but letting others know about your fears and worries is a whole different story. It leaves you open to being wounded and judged, but at the same time opens you to connecting with others.

There are many ways to share vulnerable moments with others. You don’t have to go all in at first and should only open up to people you trust and feel comfortable with. If you feel like someone doesn’t have your best interest at heart, it’s best to save these conversations for those that do.

Making eye contact strengthens your message and allows others to be more receptive to what you tell them. Sharing your struggles, fears, and tough moments gives others the opportunity to get to know you authentically. At first, doing so might feel like a chore, but it’s necessary in forming genuine connections.

Ask for Help

One of the signs of someone who struggles with vulnerability is having difficulty asking for help. Some people like to think they can do it all on their own because, if they don’t, that means they’ve failed in some way.

But needing help has nothing to do with weakness, nor does it mean you’re unfit to manage critical tasks. Asking for help is someone everyone has to do at some point, and it simply means you’re human. There’s no shame in that.

The next time you’d rather break your back than ask someone to help you do heavy lifting, reconsider. Why is it so difficult for you to accept help from others? Why do you feel shame in needing assistance sometimes?

Asking for help is a way to show self-compassion by making tasks easier on yourself and helping yourself out. You do yourself a disservice by neglecting support that could aid your mental, emotional, and physical wellbeing.

Over to You

If you want to get better at being vulnerable, these tips are sure to help you get started. At first, exercising vulnerability can be daunting and feel near impossible if you aren’t used to it. But with consistent effort and practice, you’ll soon start to reap the benefits of being a more open individual and sharing yourself with others. How will you practice vulnerability?