Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Manifest Your Best Ideas Into a Profitable Reality

Broken down into simple steps, this is the exact process you can use to realize your dreams.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Some people tell you to follow your dreams. Some say to do what you love. Some encourage you to be your best self. All are just abstractions meant to activate your potential. I like to use another one: manifest your ideas. Transforming your hopes, dreams, and ideas into something tangible requires belief in oneself and a plan of action designed to accumulate small achievements which add up to massive accomplishments. The obvious question is, how do you actually do it?

I’m a big believer in the notion that there are some fundamental principles and practices you can utilize in order to see your ideas come to fruition. Cultivating belief in yourself and belief in your ability to make your dreams a reality is the foundation for this entire process. Without that belief, it’s far easier to succumb to the pitfalls of doubt and the unavoidable setbacks and challenges you’ll experience along the way. 

Contrarians will say that turning ideas into reality is easy — you “just do it” — and it doesn’t require any special formulas. But if it’s so easy, why don’t we all just live our best lives all the time? Why don’t we build our dream homes and businesses? Why can’t we even seem to kick our bad habits? It’s not because we don’t want to do those things or that we don’t believe they’re good ideas. It’s because we lack knowledge of the method. Luckily, it’s not some long, complicated equation — it’s actually very easy to learn. 

The 3-step process of manifestation

Step 1: Choose a Goal

Here’s the backdrop: you have an idea and you really want to make it happen. What really helps is to break that down as granularly as possible, giving you small goals that are easy to achieve. For example, if what you want to manifest is a business of your own, then there are dozens or hundreds of smaller goals you can set in order to get there. These include choosing a product or service, choosing a name for the business, choosing a logo, reading about business plans, making a business plan, taking a business class, et cetera. In fact, your first goal can be to make a list of goals, which ensures that you’re never wondering what to do next. 

Step 2: Achieve that Goal

Once your idea is in hand and you’ve chosen a goal, forget about the larger plan and just focus on that goal. An important point here is to not get discouraged if you don’t achieve it in the timeframe you were aiming for. Bestselling author Tim Ferris told an interviewer that when writing a book, he aims for two pages a day, and doesn’t care if they’re “crappy.” This is a great strategy because if you stick to it, you can miss every fourth day and still write 275 pages in six months. Little things add up to huge accomplishments. 

Step 3: Repeat

There’s really not much to say here. Just pick a new goal and focus on that one, stacking up your achievements along the way. For every one you reach, you’re making progress toward manifesting your larger idea and also building positive associations with the process. You are what you think about, or, put another way, what you think about will become you. Contrary to what some might think, manifesting a dream into reality isn’t the result of one magical moment — it’s often a tedious, long-term endeavor with repetition at the core. 

To drive this point home, I’ll mention Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Becoming one of the most successful entrepreneurs of the 21st century didn’t involve a Eureka moment followed by a giant flow of cash. Instead, it involved years upon years of learning, building, iterating, and continually setting and achieving small goal after small goal. A great quote from him that sums up that philosophy while also warning against easy discouragement is, “Persistence is very important. You should not give up unless you are forced to give up.”

Bonus tip: Know when to ask for help

This may seem obvious or cliché, but it bears repeating; just because you can’t do something on your own doesn’t mean that it’s not one of your best ideas. In fact, the bigger and better your idea is, the more likelihood there is that you’ll need help with it along the way — and finding the right help can be one of your many goals. Case in point: whether you think Elon Musk’s best idea is building an electric car company, transforming urban transportation, engineering reusable rockets, or brainstorming a Mars colony, you can rest assured he isn’t doing any of those things in a room by himself. 

I’ll leave you with this thought: We’re coming off a tough year for almost everyone, but the ideas and ambitions and passion of average, everyday people have been a huge source of inspiration for us all – from healthcare workers dedicated to their career to entrepreneurs solving critical problems with clever innovating. Undoubtedly, we’ve all got great ideas in us and bringing them into reality starts with believing in ourselves and staying committed to our goals. I hope the best for everyone, and can’t wait to see what amazing ideas we manifest in 2021.

    JR Ridinger, Founder, Chairman, and CEO at Market America

    JR Ridinger is the Founder, Chairman & CEO of Market America | SHOP.COM Worldwide and the architect of the UnFranchise® Business System — a groundbreaking business model that rewards thousands of independent UnFranchise Owners around the world. Founded in 1992, Market America is a global product brokerage and internet marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing. Since its inception, Market America has grown into a global powerhouse, with operations in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia. SHOP.COM, the primary global shopping site powered by Market America, boasts millions of savvy shoppers and has generated close to $48 million in Cashback for consumers that have access to millions of products on SHOP.COM, including Market America’s exclusive brands and thousands of top retail brands.

     

    Built on product and powered by people, Market America | SHOP.COM employs close to 1,000 people worldwide and was recently ranked #42 in the Digital Commerce 360 (formerly Internet Retailer) 2020 Top Online Marketplaces, #67 in the Digital Commerce 360 (formerly Internet Retailer) Top 1,000 in 2020 and ranked #11 in Newsweek Magazine's Best Online Shops for 2020. The company is also a two-time winner of the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics and was ranked #15 in the 2020 Business North Carolina Top 125. Since founding the company almost 30 years ago, JR has grown Market America | SHOP.COM from a startup business based in his small 1,100 square-foot home into a successful global business by offering in-demand, market-driven products through the company’s exclusive product lines and millions of other items via the company’s online Partner Stores on SHOP.COM. JR has created the ultimate online shopping business concept and e-commerce destination where customers get paid to shop. He’s elevated this concept to the next level by helping shoppers convert their everyday spending into earning with a revolutionary system known as the Shopping Annuity®, which makes the UnFranchise Business and SHOP.COM even more powerful.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    manifesting your dreams
    Community//

    Manifesting Your Dreams

    by Luke
    Community//

    Everything you’ve been told about manifesting your best reality is… incomplete (here’s how to do it right)

    by Elisa B
    positive affirmations for men
    Community//

    50 Positive Affirmations For Men That They Should Practice Every Day

    by Luke

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.