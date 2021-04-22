How to Manifest the Life that You Desire

These timeless words of wisdom from Guatama Buddha never get old: “What you think you become, what you feel you attract. What you imagine, you create.”

To put it in my own words: our thoughts and emotions are so powerful that they become our reality if we allow them so. When we cultivate positive thinking, we attract good things into our life. But if we entertain negative thoughts, negativity is what we attract.

Some people believe that we can’t have it all, that we are bound to receive what destiny has in store for us. Others think that we are limited by our experiences, time, and present condition as we work towards our dreams and goals. There’s truth to these beliefs, but only if we allow ourselves to believe in them.

I’ve always been a firm believer of the law of attraction or “manifestation” as we call it. I can say that this philosophy propelled me to become the person that I am today. It has also become the driving force that helped me and my family launch our chamomile shampoo brand.

Our company was born out of a simple vision. Being social media influencers ourselves, my sister and I have seen a business opportunity in influencer marketing, so we decided to venture out. We set our minds and hearts with one clear goal: to build a digital marketing empire that caters to brands looking for influencer marketing services. Then, we worked our way up until we were able to turn our vision into reality.

I believe this is what manifestation is all about. It is the process of turning our dream into reality through focused visualization, steadfast belief, and intentional action.

How do we manifest the life that we want? Here are the surefire steps to follow:

Focus on the specific goal

To start manifesting, we need to know exactly what we want. Whether it is more money, a successful business, a better job opportunity, or a long-term relationship, we have to get clear about our desire. When we focus on what we want to create in our life, it’s more likely that we can create it.

2. Ask for it

After identifying our specific desire, dream, or goal, the next thing to do is to engage the Universe to bring it out for us. We may ask for what we want through prayer, visualization, writing a letter, meditation, affirmation, or creating a vision board about the things we want to manifest. Whatever method you choose – either one or a combination of them all – the important thing is to make your request known.

3. Believe our goal is within reach

Positive thinking makes a big difference when there’s something we want to achieve. Our thoughts and attitudes significantly affect our vibrations, so we need to watch for the warning signs.

For example, our limiting beliefs can undermine our motivation to realize our hopes and dreams. Instead of negative self-talk, try replacing them with affirmations and positive visualization on what we truly want to achieve.

If the people around us are the ones who criticize and devalue us, it may be time to distance ourselves from them. We need to stay focused and steer clear of all negativity so we can start working towards our goals without anything or anyone holding us back.

4. Take action

Manifesting what we want in life takes more than just envisioning them and believing that they will come true. We need to take the necessary action to be able to achieve them. Whether we make small, baby steps or wider strides, what’s important is that we make progress.

In manifesting what we truly want in life, we need to take proactive steps towards realizing our dreams. Although manifesting is all about turning our dreams into reality, we need to work closely with the Universe to make it happen.

4. Receive and be thankful

Finally, it’s time to reap the fruits of our efforts and sacrifices! But that’s not the end of it. Be thankful for what you receive, no matter how big or small.

When we show gratitude, expect more good things to come our way, and that brings us closer to the life we want to manifest.