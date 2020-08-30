How to manage work stress

Job stress comes in different ways and affects the mind and body in different ways. Little things can make you feel stressed, like a copier that never seems to work when you need it or phones that don’t stop ringing. The main stress comes from having too much work or not enough work, or doing a job that does not satisfy you. Conflicts with your boss, your coworkers, or clients are other major causes of stress.

Having a little stress is normal. Stress releases hormones that speed up your heart, make you breathe faster and give you a burst of energy. Stress can be helpful when you need to focus or finish a big project. But too much stress or going through a stressful situation for a long time is not good for you. Constant stress can make you more likely to get sick more often. It can make chronic pain worse, and it can also lead to long-term health problems, such as heart disease, high blood pressure, back problems, and depression.

Look for these signs of job stress:

Headache

Trouble sleeping

Trouble concentrating

Changing mood

Stomach ache

Job dissatisfaction and low morale

What is the cause of work stress?

Most of the time, it is the main source of stress that cause job burnout and health problems. Work stress can also affect your home life. Here are some common sources of major job stress, with examples of each:

Lack of control.

Feeling like you have no control over your job or job tasks is the single most important cause of job stress. People who feel out of control at work are more likely to have stress-related illnesses.

Increased responsibility.

Taking on additional tasks at your job is stressful. You can become more stressed if you have too much work to do and can’t say no to new tasks.

Satisfaction and job performance.

Are you proud of your job? If your job is not meaningful, you may find it stressful. Are you worried about doing well at work? Feeling insecure about job performance is one of the main sources of stress for many people.

Lack of support.

Lack of support from your boss or coworkers makes it harder to solve other problems at work that cause you stress.

Poor working conditions.

Unpleasant or dangerous physical conditions, such as crowding, noise, or ergonomic problems, can cause stress.

Sonya is exposed to constant noise at work. She wears earplugs, but her ears ring when her shift is over. You often go home with a headache.

How to set a goal to reduce stress

First, identify what causes stress at work. Perhaps it is the lack of control over their employment. Or maybe it’s worrying about losing your job or how you are doing at work. You may feel stressed because you cannot express your thoughts and ideas to your boss and coworkers.

Think about why you want to reduce stress at work. It is recommended that you protect your heart and health by reducing stress. Or maybe you just want to enjoy your life more and not let job stress control the way you feel. Your reason for wanting to change is important. If your motive comes from you, and not someone else, it will be easier for you to make a healthy change forever.

Next, set a goal for yourself that involves reducing your stress level. Think of a long-term goal and a short-term one.